Just six mining companies—a mere five per cent of the industry—fall under the Trinidad and Tobago Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TTEITI).
Chairman of the Steering Committee for the TTEITI Gregory McGuire said yesterday this statistic shows that the sector is woefully under-represented in its participation in TTEITI.
He said these six companies—Lake Asphalt, National Quarries Company Ltd, EMBD, Hermitage Limestone, FW Hickson and TCL—have been regarded as pioneers, and should be applauded for commitment to transparency.
McGuire was speaking at a webinar on the mining sector yesterday.
He said the companies demonstrated devotion to good governance with action.
“And we hope more companies follow suit. Bringing more quarrying companies under the TTEITI reporting protocol can contribute to not only improved transparency and accountability, but also provide valuable data to help Government get a line of sight of the revenue earned from specific companies,” he said.
McGuire said the data can be used in many ways: to help develop financial models on expected revenue, to help guide the reform of any tax policy, regulations, or laws, to help citizens that live in fence-line communities impacted by quarrying to see what is the value of rehabilitation bonds or how much is paid in Green Fund levy and corporation taxes.
Focusing on the mining/quarrying sector, he said the TTEITI recently published the State of the Extractive Sectors Report 2022 and these are some obstacles the country must tackle.
These include collecting the estimated $194 million in unpaid royalties from operators; developing a system to get more operators licensed, as only eight out of an estimated 88 operators have licences; promoting quarry rehabilitation and environmental stewardship and tackling illegal quarrying.
McGuire indicated that the report also noted the positive steps taken by the ministry to procure drones to help independently verify production in quarries.
“Last August a call for proposals was made by the Ministry for drones and I look forward to their effect when they are deployed. Given these issues, it is important to have a dialogue on solutions rather than simply highlight the deficiencies.
“These problems will take a joined-up approach to solve them. We aim to build a bridge for dialogue on the necessary reforms. We see part of the reform agenda as involving more quarrying/mining companies in EITI implementation,” he said.
He added that EITI data provides a platform to help plug the significant leakage of revenues.