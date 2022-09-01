‘Only good news today from Colm’

WHEN Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, strides to the podium this morning at the Hyatt Regency hotel, he will have much good news to report.
He will point to the buoyant energy revenues for the 2022 fiscal year. Those revenues have been boosted by the escalation of the global prices for T&T’s natural gas, crude oil and petrochemicals such as ammonia, urea and methanol.
But he is likely to downplay the impact that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had on pushing oil prices close to US$100 a barrel, natural gas prices to over US$9 per unit and ammonia prices to three times the price of the commodity a year ago.
He will point to the contribution of the non-energy sector to the country’s performance and will take credit for implementing a stimulus plan during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He is likely to point out that the country’s net official foreign reserves—which dipped to a multi-year low of US$6.56 billion in April 2020—have recovered to US$6.82 billion in July 2022.
In presenting the good news of the domestic economy, Mr Imbert is unlikely to focus too much attention on the rate of unemployment and underemployment.
If he does mention the rate of inflation, he will stick to the official headline rate of 4.9 per cent for June 2022, compared to June 2021, and will ignore the Central Statistical Office report that food and non-alcoholic beverage prices have increased by 7.8 per cent in that period.
Mr Imbert will take personal credit for the fact that the Additional Public Offering of shares in First Citizens was oversubscribed by 55.15 per cent, attracting applications for a total of 16,865,007 ordinary shares with a value of $843,250,350, when 10,869,565 shares were available at a price of $50 per share.
He will not give information on the percentage of the oversubscription that was due to non-T&T participation.
He is likely to provide updates on projects and proposals that have languished. But one of the updates the Minister of Finance sure to give the population today is on NIF 2.
NIF is the National Investment Fund, the first offering of which was in August 2018, when the Government issued bonds worth $4 billion in three tranches:
• $1.2 billion five-year bonds paying 4.50 per cent interest
• $1.60 billion 12-year bonds paying 5.70 per cent interest
• $1.20 billion 20-year bond paying 6.60 per cent interest
Those bonds were backed by shares worth about $7.9 billion, when the NIF portfolio was finalised in July 2018.
The NIF portfolio comprises shares in Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU), as well as equity in Republic Financial Holdings Ltd, Angostura Holdings Ltd, West Indian Tobacco Company (WITCO) and One Caribbean Media (OCM). The Government received the shares in Republic, Angostura, WITCO and OCM as part of the settlement of CLICO’s $18 billion debt to taxpayers as a result of the bailout of the insurance company, following its collapse in January 2009.
In a notice issued on August 9, 2022, the Ministry of Finance said a total of $897.6 million in interest distributions had been paid to 7,500 bondholders in eight distributions since the launch of NIF in July 2018.
The Ministry of Finance also noted that the value of the portfolio backing NIF had increased from $7.9 billion in July 2018 to $10.02 billion in June 2022.
The success of the original NIF has been so outstanding that even Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took note of the total of $897.6 million that had been distributed by the investment holding company since July 2018.
In a post on Facebook, which included the notice from the Ministry of Finance, Prime Minister Rowley recalled that “the Opposition attempted to undermine (NIF) by labelling it a ‘ponzi’ scheme” adding that “performance beats ole talk every time”.
Referring to the “resounding success” of the first NIF, Mr Imbert had projected a second NIF in his 2020 budget presentation, which was delivered on October 7, 2019.
“Barring unforeseen circumstances, I propose to introduce in fiscal 2020 a second National Investment Fund bond issue which will be based, among other things, on the proceeds from the sale of certain shares held by CLICO that are currently valued at $2.6 billion,” said Mr Imbert.
“We will maintain the current ratio of 2:1 relating to the assets and the corporate bonds issued by the first National Investment Fund,” he said.
In October 2019, CLICO had one asset that was worth $2.60 billion, the Methanol Holdings International Ltd (MHIL) company, which holds a 60 per cent shareholding in the Oman Methanol Company, according to CLICO’s 2021 audited financial statement.
CLICO’s 2020 audited financials indicates that the insurance company owns 56.53 per cent of MHIL, which was valued at $2.58 billion as at December 31, 2020. The balance of the ownership of MHIL, some 43.47 per cent, is owned by Proman, the Switzerland-based company that is the largest operator on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.
PM departs T&T
By coincidence—or not—when Prime Minister Rowley departs today’s Spotlight on the Economy, he will be heading to the Piarco International Airport to take a flight to London, on his way to Wollerau, Switzerland, the location of Proman’s headquarters.
Speaking in an interview in July, Mr Imbert said: “You have to back anything like NIF with assets. And there are some assets that we have been seeking to acquire for some time. We are very, very close…So to do a NIF 2, we have to get assets that will back the bond and we are very close to that and that will come out in due course.”
In October 2019, delivering the 2020 budget, Mr Imbert referred to NIF2 being based, among other things, “on the proceeds from the sale of certain shares held by CLICO that are currently valued at $2.6 billion.”
In July 2022, he referenced “some assets that we have been seeking to acquire for some time.”
Has the Government policy on MHIL change from selling to buying shares in the methanol producer?