The Ministry of Energy’s 2022 onshore and nearshore competitive bid round was launched yesterday at the seventh Geological Conference of the Geological Society of T&T, which is ongoing at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Port of Spain.
Up for bid are 11 blocks, located in the central range, the southern basin and the southern range.
In a presentation at the conference, senior geologist at the Ministry of Energy, Kimberlee London, said one of the main features of the bid round is that a State-owned enterprise shall be given a participating interest in each block awarded and a carried interest for certain works, payment and obligations.
The last onshore competitive bid round in T&T was in 2013, when three blocks were successfully awarded: Ortoire, Rio Claro and St. Mary’s.
The bid round closes on January 9, 2023 and the Ministry of Energy said it expects to make an award of the blocks in April 2023.
Deepwater bids
In the feature address at the conference, Energy Minister, Stuart Young, said the bids for the deepwater bid round, which was launched on June 2 at the T&T Energy Conference, are currently being evaluated.
The Energy Ministry received bids on four deepwater blocks from a consortium of BP Exploration Operating Company and BG International Limited, a subsidiary of the Shell Group of companies.
“All of the blocks have been subject to previous exploration activity which indicated the presence of hydrocarbons. It is our expectation that the application of new technologies will realize the potential of these blocks,” said Young.
He said given the global competition for capital within companies, the bids are indicative of the upstream companies continuing commitment to investment in Trinidad and Tobago.
“The bids are currently being evaluated and an announcement of the results will be made within three months, on or before September 2, 2022,” Young told yesterday’s conference.
He said the shallow-water bid round, which will follow, is currently being finalised and it is the ministry’s intention to launch that bid-round before year end 2022.
Negotiations continue
Young said currently the National Gas Company (NGC) is in negotiations with upstream companies for new gas supply contracts in order to maintain its supply to its downstream customers.
Government is also actively engaged in negotiations with Atlantic shareholders on a long term agreement and liquefaction licence for the operation of a restructured unified Atlantic LNG Facility.
“We have spent considerable time, energy and effort on the sector and in particular on negotiations for the past six and a half years. Natural gas production which was on the upswing up to 2019 was negatively impacted by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in 2020.
“While upstream operations continued relatively unaffected, projects to bring on new and replacement production were delayed. The pandemic also severely curtailed global demand in a number of industries and particularly for energy related products. Petrochemicals were hard hit. The prices of ammonia and methanol which are major exports of Trinidad and Tobago fell to low levels in 2020 and 2021.”
Young said this led to the operations of a number of petrochemical plants being temporarily curtailed and that the combination of project delays and the fall in demand led to a reduction in natural gas production.
“At the time, the naysayers, including, unfortunately, some of whom were being paid by those with self-serving agendas which were not in the best interest of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, were painting a negative narrative of collapse and disaster at Pt Lisas.
“However, the government and NGC held firm to positions to protect the citizens and extract fair and equitable returns for the population. Fortunately as difficult as it was at the time, we stood on principle and steadfast in our negotiations and today, the citizens are reaping the monetary benefits of these positions we took with increased revenue to the NGC and the Treasury.”