Opposition Leader worried about another ‘Clico meltdown’

The Central Bank Governor has been called upon to guarantee people there is not another “Clico meltdown” on the horizon.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and officials at NCB Global and Guardian Holdings to indicate whether investments in NCB Global could lead to risks.
Speaking at a UNC meeting at Signature Hall in Chaguanas on Monday evening, she questioned whether the Government invested money from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) into NCB Financial Group and any of their offerings. Persad-Bissessar said it was curious that the $6 billion loss of the HSF coincided with NCB Financial Group’s issues.
“What is the status of Patrick Hylton as chairman of GHL, Dennis Cohen and Michael Lee Chin as board members of GHL?” she asked.
Said Persad-Bissessar: “There can be a cascading failure within our financial system due to the numerous interconnecting linkages among NCB Financial Group, GHL, local banks and financial institutions within our country resulting in a severe economic disaster for citizens.”
She noted the massive failure of Clico saying the country cannot allow a repeat of this.
“Is this NCB Global chaos another Clico meltdown happening before our eyes?
I assure you that if another Clico occurs, it will destroy the future of our young people. They already can’t get jobs,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said something seems to be “wrong” at the NCB group.
She noted that on April 28, 2019 Imbert issued a licence under the Foreign Investment Act to NCB Global Holdings Ltd (NCBGHL) to acquire up to 62 per cent ownership in GHL, a Trinidadian public company.
She said on May 14, 2019 it was reported that NCB Global Holdings Ltd had successfully completed its takeover of Guardian Holdings Ltd with a total shareholding of 62 per cent.
Persad-Bissessar reminded that on March 9, 2020, she questioned eight financing transactions for State entities worth $3 billion dollars that NCB Global Finance under Angus Young, has somehow won in the last four years.
These deals, she said, were also questioned by finance industry leaders.
Chairman of NCB Global Finance Michael Lee-Chin also serves as director on the boards of NCBJ and GHL, the regional financial services company that is headquartered in Westmoorings.
Lee-Chin, she said, liquidated billions worth of assets in the past two years including millions of shares of his NCBFG company.
Persad-Bissessar said in March 2023, NCB Global Holdings, the Trinidad-based subsidiary of NCBFG, was in the local market looking to raise to US$30 million in senior, secured dual-tranche, fixed-rate notes.
The notes, she said, are secured by TT-dollar securities in the name of GHL.
She pointed out that in January, another NCBFG subsidiary, NCB Capital Markets (Barbados) was in the market looking to raise US$25 million.
Persad-Bissessar said on May 25, 2023, Lee-Chin, indicated he was taking a leave of absence effective immediately, but on July 18, 2023, Lee-Chin announced that he was cutting his three-month leave of absence short.
She said further that on July 19, the Express reported NCBFG’s president and group chief executive officer Patrick Hylton and its group chief financial officer and deputy chief executive officer Dennis Cohen both proceeded on leave for three weeks which then turned into permanent leave.
She said these two men then put out statements denying any financial impropriety on their parts at NCBFG.
Persad-Bissessar said NCBFG share price has declined by about 70 per cent between the end of the company’s 2019 financial year and last Friday.
She said that NCBFG’s shareholders have received no dividend payment since May 2021.
Persad-Bissessar said a number of the bonds that NCB global raised for this PNM Government were actually financed by our local banks.
Some of the borrowings, she said, were secured in the name of Guardian Holdings Ltd.
“Clearly the very frightening news of Mr Lee Chin’s recent financial manoeuvres are cause for concern. This seriously makes the public worried about the financial health of both NCB Global and Guardian Holdings Ltd,” said Persad-Bissessar.