Organic and gluten-free foods are here

ONE of the trends that has been steadily rising over the last five years is gluten-free foods. So much so, you can now find a gluten-free alternative for almost any food—like cereals, bread, baked goods, pasta, sauces, and even beer.
In the United States, gluten-free foods is a multi-billion-dollar market, with expected growth from US$5.6 billion to US$8.3 billion by 2025.
Brenda Richardson has a degree in dietetics and for more than 30 years has provided nutritional services for a vast demographic in America. She is also the author of the book Food Trends and Gluten: Know the Facts.
According to Richardson, the growth of gluten-free foods stems from many things, including a growing desire by the population for a healthier lifestyle. She says accompanied by the increased diagnosis of celiac disease and other gluten sensitivities, gluten avoidance is one of the most popular dietary trends in the United States.
In Trinidad and Tobago, this trend is vibrantly growing, says one supermarket owner in Central.
Sheliza Ali, director of Price Club Supermarket in Chaguanas, told Express Business, the supermarket recently expanded its organic and gluten-free section.
While Covid-19 has impacted many businesses over the past two years, Price Club has thrived despite harsh economic conditions.
Ali said, “Approximately 15 years ago, one of our loyal customers had asked for gluten-free flour for her son due to an illness. We then sourced and purchased the flour. Initially, we sold it on Lane One with all other types of flour. We were then advised that to prevent cross-contamination, separate the gluten-free products from other store items. It became the catalyst to create a new section—and the Price Club Health and Organic department was born.”
Growing demand
“Over the 15-year period the demand for healthier food products on the market has been growing drastically every year. Now customers are seeking out healthier alternatives.”
Ali said, “We wanted to provide natural and organic foods and desserts to promote health and wellness to our beloved customers, so this department was made specifically for it. There were discussions with medical professionals beforehand, and we considered all advice before engaging suppliers to purchase goods.”
Price Club Organic and Gluten-free section officially launched last month. It moved from just two lanes to a 30ft x 30ft floor space, allowing Price Club to increase its range of organic and gluten-free items at the supermarket.
Ali admits there has been a disruption in the supply of goods. This, she says, is due to delays in shipping and the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the company has an agreement with its suppliers to ensure a regular supply of products at the store.
But what does it mean when a food is labelled organic or gluten-free?
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), organic produce must meet the USDA guidelines, which look at the manner in which food is grown and processed. Some of the areas assessed by the USDA include seed sources, crop health, water systems, and soil condition to name a few. While these guidelines would differ slightly from country to country, overall organic foods do not contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs) nor harmful pesticides.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states, any foods carrying the label “gluten-free”, “without gluten”, “free of gluten” or “no gluten” must contain less than 20 parts per million of gluten. Several countries around the world use the same criteria as it has been proven most people with celiac disease can consume foods with tiny amounts of gluten, the FDA said.
“Flour is one of the most important ingredients in making local foods. It is one of the reasons why we carry a wide range of flour in our Organic and Gluten-free section. It is also the most popular item of choice among consumers looking for healthier alternatives. These include Spelt, corn, plantain, coconut, cassava, sweet potato, almond, and oats, to name a few,” Ali said.
“At our Organic and Gluten-free section, we also carry a wide variety of snacks such as tortilla chips, rice cakes, berries, nuts, vegan ice cream, and cakes,” she added.
From this section, customers can also select a wide range of teas, bread, milk, sugar, oils, and jellies that are gluten-free. The price for these organic and gluten-free items is considerably higher than their counterparts. However, customers can get the same organic/gluten-free products at local farmers’ markets. Those looking to save some money can purchase these items directly from the farmer for much less.