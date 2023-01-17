Ousher’s promoting Proman’s sustainability

Behind great projects are architects.
Projects live on paper until a contractor builds a structure and in the case of a plant, an engineer brings it to life. Such was also the fate of Proman’s M5000 plant.
One of the engineers behind bringing that project to life was Ousher Bhagwandeen.
Eighteen years ago, Bhagwandeen, 41, began her career as a process engineer on the Methanol 4 (M4) facility as a graduate in training. “After one year, I was assigned to the M5000 Plant which was then under construction, and I assisted with the commissioning of that Plant—it was then the largest methanol plant in the world. Being the first of its kind, there were some challenges but through teamwork with our vendors and affiliate companies, and industry partners, these were resolved,” she told Express Business in an interview on Monday.
“I was also the lead process engineer for the first Stabilisation and Upgrade Project for the M5000 Plant in Trinidad. Thereafter, I assumed responsibility for our process engineering and quality assurance teams,” she added.
Bhagwandeen was quickly absorbed in the management team at the company’s methanol division, before she became a member of the management team of the ammonia division.
A self-confessed hard worker, Bhagwandeen moved from Point Lisas to Switzerland with her family and is now Proman’s director of operations planning and support.
Bhagwandeen, a former pupil of Holy Faith Convent, Couva, was an additional scholarship winner and a graduate of the University of the West Indies (UWI).
She recalled that having lost her father at a young age, she was driven to achieve a tertiary level education and it would not have been possible without the scholarship.
“And from that, because I started at an early age to have goals and ambitions, it just naturally transferred into the job,” she said.
She explained that when she’s working, she adopts the perspective of if it were her own company, how would she want it to perform.
“I always do. It’s in the interest of ensuring I guess the best value for the person that I’m representing. That’s what actually pushes me throughout because at the end of the day, we are there to add value to the organisation, whether it be in Trinidad or whether it be in any role that I’m given. I always try to put my best foot forward,” she said.
Next week, at the annual Energy Chamber’s conference, she will be one of Proman’s feature speakers on the topic of decarbonisation in the petrochemical industry.
For now, Proman’s shift into sustainability is guiding the investment decisions the company takes.
Bhagwandeen’s vision is to position Proman as the leader for plant management in the petrochemical sector globally given its unique integrated value chain.
She credits her workload throughout her career for building the skill set to work at the company’s international officers.
“The many projects which I worked on over the course of my career accelerated the development of my technical and engineering skills. The experience also fostered the development of inter-departmental and inter-company relationships that helped to develop my leadership and people management skills,” she said.
A natural leader, she easily stepped into leadership of the organisation.
For her, that looks like developing the framework to foster continuous improvement and talent development.
How does she want to see herself?
“An effective leader, one who can enable successful transformation, needs to understand that a one-size-fits-all formula does not work. Solutions must be fit for purpose and adapt to the specific situation and circumstance,” she said.
“To achieve operational excellence for our business,” she added.
A proud moment for her was when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and a team which included Energy Minister Stuart Young visited Proman’s headquarters in Switzerland last September.
“In fact, I sat next to him when we had lunch together. It was different engaging him at that personal level with him in terms of discussions and the stories that he brought. With regards his visit to the office, it was it was very a very proud moment for us. For him and Mr. Young to attend the office and be familiar, to meet the group and also be familiar with how the group is structured. We had lunch with the entire delegation, and it was a very, very personal, very frank, very open discussion.
“One of the comments was that he was proud to see us and reminded us of the potential to return home at some point,” she recalled.
Toward sustainability
For Bhagwandeen, alignment in the organisation is key to success.
“A critical initiative would be ensuring the alignment of work processes and systems across the business. I work alongside the local operations team to optimise plant efficiencies and reliability and provide group-wide assistance to resolve issues across our operating facilities.
“We achieve greater alignment and collaboration through various avenues such as frequent engagement sessions and the development and use of knowledge sharing platforms. We also focus on developing group-wide, industry best practice, policies and procedures based on lessons learned,” she said.
And that manifests itself in innovative and progressive changes.
“Initially, we commenced a programme to change the way in which the plants’ daily performance is reported across the group so that timely decision making and situational awareness could occur. We have since embraced developing technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Business Intelligence (BI) tools to enhance optimisation and monitoring programmes across the plants and in operations. These technologies have been proven to produce more efficient and effective results for the business,” she said.
And as with any change, there were challenges.
“Acceptance is however gained by strong engagement, effective communication and collaboration. It also helps when there is a demonstrable benefit from the recommended changes that can reinforce the value in the approach taken,” she said.
She explained that throughout her career she was a part of several diverse groups and projects, locally and internationally.
This, she attributed to developing the skillset to create an effective team which is adaptable and can operate in different environments.
“I believe that this skillset is sometimes undervalued, but in Trinidad, we are naturally exposed to this, and I can certainly attest to the value of this skill in my current role, in which I interact with colleagues located around the globe and in very dynamic fields to manage our operations,” she said.
She remains “focused” on transferring knowledge and learnings into new projects and improving ways of working.
“I enable this through my expertise in the field, by keeping abreast of sustainability innovations and other technological developments to enhance our production processes,” she said.
“The Sustainability and Project Development Teams actively seek out projects which would further reduce Proman’s carbon intensity on existing installations. For new projects, the team is involved in selecting the most up-to-date process technology which would have the advantage of generating products with an even lower carbon intensity than its predecessor,” she explained.