The chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of NCB Financial Group Ltd, who both commenced their vacation leave on Tuesday, have issued a joint statement refuting any allegations of wrongdoing, saying that all financial compensation they received from the organisation was duly approved by the board.
NCBFG’s president and CEO Patrick Hylton and deputy CEO and CFO Dennis Cohen issued a joint statement on Tuesday night hours after the T&T Stock Exchange announced that they were proceeding on three weeks’ vacation.
Tuesday’s shake-up at NCBFG came amid concerns among the shareholders about the non-payment of dividends since May 2021 and news that two managers had been raking in multi-billion Jamaican dollar compensation packages.
Hylton and Cohen said they needed to clarify the comments being made.
“As you will appreciate we are professionals who have carefully built our careers and our reputation over decades of service in the sector in general and at NCB in particular. We have established a stellar record of performance over those years which speaks for itself,” they stated in the joint statement.
“We cannot sit quietly by and allow our integrity to be impugned by speculation and a misinterpretation of the facts and circumstances. Firstly, we have done nothing wrong where our compensation is concerned,” it stated.
Hylton and Cohen said all they have done is accepted payments as approved by the board consequent on their surrender and return to the company some Ja$13.8 billion of shares which they then owned free and clear in July 2021.
“The appropriate stock exchange releases were made at the time and it was indicated that the company would be compensating us over time for this act of surrender and return of the shares,” they said.
Asked to take leave
The statement said earlier this year they were asked to consider amendments to their compensation “which would reduce the quantum and we made certain proposals in that regard.”
“We were asked to take a look again which we did and we recently presented another set of proposals to result in a deferral of a significant portion of our compensation,” they said.
“The board requested that we look at further adjustments which would hit a particular target,” they said.
They said the proposals were shared with acting chairman Prof Alvin Wint.
“We were scheduled to discuss them with him on Monday morning. A special board meeting was held on Sunday and we were subsequently informed by chairman Lee-Chin that the board had taken a decision to ask us to go on leave while certain discussions regarding a negotiated separation take place. We agreed to proceed in this manner,” they said.
“Like so many other persons we have families including siblings, children, friends and professional colleagues. The feedback some of our families and friends have been getting from some of these news reports has caused them undue concern and distress. We do not believe this is fair to us or to them in all the circumstances,” they said.
On Tuesday, a notice from the T&T Stock Exchange announced that Michael Lee-Chin resumed his duties as NCBFG’s chairman cutting short his previously announced three-month leave of absence.
And according to the notice “for the immediate future” Lee-Chin “will carry some executive responsibilities.”