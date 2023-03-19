Over 300 jobs to be expected

Scottish firm Ascensos Ltd launched a new contact centre in Trinidad that is expected to create 300 jobs over three years.
Ascensos selected Trinidad and Tobago as the ideal nearshore location to support their North American clients.
InvesTT in a news release last week said the company will lease commercial space at Princes Court in Port of Spain and aims to begin live client operations from June 1, 2023, with an initial 100 agents.
It said the ultimate goal is to create up to 300 local jobs over three years in Trinidad and Tobago.
According to John Devlin, chief executive at Ascensos: “This country offers Ascensos an impressive proposition, with the friendliness of its people, the infrastructure, quality of life and its direct links to the US and Canada. The cultural connection with the US and UK makes it the ideal location for us to expand our global contact centre operations, and to support clients’ North American customers. Our new base will open up new markets for our business, as well as offer the perfect time zone to deliver 24/7 UK customer service.”
InvesTT president Sekou Alleyne said it welcomes Ascensos to the local Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) landscape which is fast emerging as one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after locations.
“The BPO industry provides young persons with the necessary customer service skills that can be transferred to every other sector and therefore transform the national economy into one that produces a highly skilled customer-oriented workforce,” Alleyne said.
Facilitation services provided by InvesTT to Ascensos included but were not limited to:
• Provision of information on Trinidad and Tobago’s BPO industry value proposition, business registration, digital infrastructure, current market conditions, and the local labour market.
• Real estate advisory and site visits.
• Facilitation of meetings with key Government agencies.
• Facilitation of key stakeholder meetings with professional services firms, recruitment firms, and business solution providers.
• Mapping out and hand-holding through regulatory approvals.
InvesTT also noted that Ascensos Ltd is a leading, independent, customer management services provider which operates an estate of multi-channel contact centres and virtual workers across the UK, Europe, Turkey, and South Africa. The company manages inbound and outbound customer contact, insight, and data for national and international retailers across voice, e-mail, live chat, social media, and web-based communications.