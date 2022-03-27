Overwhelming response to US$10m innovation programme

NEW Minister of Planning and Development, Pennelope Beckles, said yesterday there was an overwhelming response to the first “Call for Proposals” for the Innovation Challenge Facility, which is the main component of the US$10 million ($64 million) “Shaping the Future of Innovation” programme for Trinidad and Tobago.
The Innovation Challenge Facility, provides up to US$500,000 in grants to companies with innovative ideas. The programme targets small organisations, innovators, entrepreneurs, medium sized organisations with an established commercial track record, and other organisations innovating the delivery of goods and services.
Over 150 proposals were submitted, well beyond the target set of 50. The majority of applications received were in the area of ICT, followed by agro-processing and manufacturing.
Shaping the Future of Innovation, is funded by the European Union (EU) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Development and the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI).
The programme is intended to contribute to the development of the country’s innovative capacity via three components:
• The Innovation Challenge Facility (ICF);
• Building Industry and Academic Linkages; and
• Building an Innovation Network.
These components are designed to address the challenges to fostering a greater level of innovation, which include funding, industry-academia collaboration, and stakeholder networking. It can also facilitate innovation reporting and benchmarking for international indices such as the Global Innovation Index.
Commenting on the response to the first call, Peter Cavendish, European Union Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago said: “We are very pleased with the response. It shows not only a need but a true ambition on the part of the participants to elevate their businesses, and also to contribute to the development of Trinidad and Tobago. We believe that innovation is just the vehicle to accomplish that.
“For countries like Trinidad and Tobago seeking to recover from the pandemic, it cannot be business as usual. A diversified and innovation driven economy is critical to drive growth. The EU is therefore very happy that we can work along with our partners - the T&T Government, the IDB and CARIRI to help this country to build back better.”
Beckles said: “This innovation programme is a key element in the fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which form the building blocks of the National Development Strategy, Vision 2030 and the Roadmap to Recovery”.
She also emphasised that, “innovation forms one of eight medium term priorities of the Government for the period 2021 to 2025 in order to stimulate the economy and secure the lives and livelihoods of our citizens.”
The core objective of the Shaping the Future of Innovation project is to spur private sector-led innovation that can contribute to new growth, exports and direct and indirect jobs/livelihoods.
The project also seeks to strengthen coordination of the local innovation ecosystem and report on innovation indicators to facilitate a more accurate representation of innovation in Trinidad and Tobago as a basis for planning and policymaking.
The programme seeks to address three critical barriers to innovation:
• Innovation financing, particularly in the private sector
• Absence of dedicated in house talent, especially in new technologies that can support firm-level innovation
• An uncoordinated ecosystem comprising a wide range of actors that work in silos rendering assistance time consuming, fragmented and in many cases unhelpful to SME
A two-stage evaluation process is currently underway. Applicants who have advanced past the first stage are currently being assisted in the preparation of their proposals by technical specialists. Submissions will then be evaluated based on the quality and presentation of the proposal, with the finalists to be announced in May 2022.
This first call for proposals is expected to be followed by other calls in the coming months.
Due to the high quality of applications received, those who applied for the first call, but did not make it to Stage Two of the process, are being encouraged to reapply when the next Call for SMEs is launched.