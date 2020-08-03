The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) was ready to sign off the final documents presented by the Government to acquire Petrotrin oil refinery, but where it stands right now, there is no deal.
President general of the OWTU Ancel Roget says the acquisition process has been riddled with challenges that have stalled the process.
Roget said statements made by the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on July 15 on a public platform made it seem that the deal was moving quickly and would go through in a few days and the process would be closed.
According to Roget, the process has been the opposite, and as such, decided to give an update on the acquisition process for the mothballed refinery.
Speaking to members of the media at OWTU’s head office, in San Fernando yesterday, Roget said the union fulfilled all the criteria set out by the government, and though there were a few technical details to be worked out, the process should not have taken so long.
He said six issues were outlined and all relevant parties met to work on it and resolve it.
“When we left the meeting on July 23 all the issues that separated Patriotic and the technical team were resolved. We requested that they (the technical team) undertake the responsibility of drafting a document reducing all the agreements into six areas. The other issues would have been disposed of before so we narrowed it down just to six,” he said.
Roget said the technical team refused to draft the document, and as such, the union did it.
He said, “We undertook to have that document drafted reflecting the agreement we had throughout that day.”
Roget said, he received a response on Friday from the technical team charged with finalising the acquisition process for the refinery.
Roget said the technical team did not respond to the six areas previously outlined, but instead highlighted 22 other issues not related to the six areas that were brought up at their last meeting.
He said, “They took the opportunity in bad faith...in extremely bad faith to reopen negotiations—reopen areas that were already covered—and introduce new areas that were never even discussed. That had to be the highest order of bad faith. At the same time they communicated to us that they would have sent off the document unto the inter-ministerial team for its approval.”
“There is a major disconnect between the announcement the Prime Minister makes, and what the team does at the table. So while he says in Santa Flora that we are close to closing and the union only have to sign his team perhaps has a different agenda,” Roget said.
“The agenda does not coincide with what the Prime Minister’s statement continues to be,” he said.
As the August 10 election date draws near, Roget says he did not want the sale of the refinery to be used as leverage to score political points.
“The Prime Minister is saying there is one clause to close the deal but there are 22. There is major disconnect. We are calling on the Prime Minister, Minister Franklin Khan, Minister Stuart Young and their various supporting personnel to meet with us in the interest of Trinidad and Tobago to close this.”