The Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU), whose bid for the State-owned oil refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre, was rejected twice by the Government, will be participating in a protest motorcade with the Trinidad & Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) this Saturday.
The motorcade, called a “Drive for Progress,” is a statement against inequality, injustice, corruption, unemployment, high food prices and other social ills.
The TTSIDA’s decision to stage the motorcade came after its bid for Petrotrin’s scrap iron was also rejected.
OWTU’s Chief Education & Research Officer, Ozzie Warwick, expressed his union’s support for the motorcade at a TTSIDA press conference at Signature Hall, Longdenville in Chaguanas yesterday.
Asked by the Express for an update on the OWTU’s bid for Petrotrin, Warwick skirted the issue.
Instead, he gave a generalised response.
“One of the reasons we felt that the Drive for Progress is an important statement is because of the OWTU’s attempt to shift the economic paradigm.
“And it’s something we still believe in, that workers and ordinary people should own means of production.
“And that the ownership of the mode of production should not only be in the hands of a select few.”
Warwick said several other trade unions have already expressed their willingness to participate in the motorcade.
He said today the Joint Trade Union Movement’s leadership council hold a meeting at which the Drive for Progress will be discussed and a statement issued right after.
David Abdulah, political leader of the Movement for Social Justice, which is supporting the motorcade, spoke at the press conference.
He said that a letter of invitation for the motorcade was signed by Joseph Remy, president of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FITUN).
“So, FITUN is very much on board,” he said.
TTSIDA president, Allan Ferguson said the scrap metal industry is the last thing for poor people in this country.
“People who have nothing to eat turn to scrap to get something.
“And it hurts me to know they want to take this from us and put it in somebody else’s hands.”
He said while the TTSIDA’s bid to remove scrap iron from Petrotrin, Powergen and defunct sugar mills and ships has been repeatedly ignored, he has good information that permission was granted to someone else to do so.
Ferguson vowed the scrap metal industry, which provides work for thousands who cannot find work, including released prisoners, will not be taken away from the poor.
“I’m going to make a statement today. Over my dead body you will take this industry from us!” he shouted.
“I will do everything I can to make sure you all don’t take this industry from us.”
Ferguson said the motorcade, which will be a peaceful, lawful affair, is not all.
“There is more to come,” he warned.
“You all will be coming up against a strong opposition, not a weak opposition.”
The TTSIDA spent last Sunday walking the streets of Chaguanas whipping up support for the motorcade.