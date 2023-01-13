OWTU slams electricity rate increase

DO NOT increase electricity rates for residential customers!
This is the plea from the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) as the country braces for higher T&TEC bills this year.
The OWTU said it is 100 per cent against the proposal by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) to increase T&TEC’s residential customers’ rates by 15 to 64 per cent, and move to bill customers on a monthly basis versus the present bi-monthly billing system.
RIC also proposed a commercial rate increase of 51 to 63 per cent and an increase to the industrial customers’ rate of 72 to 120 per cent as well.
Condemning this move by the RIC, the OWTU led by its president general Ancel Roget yesterday hand-delivered a letter to T&TEC chairman Romney Thomas in an attempt to convince him not to increase the utility’s plans.
Roget said while industrial and commercial customers may be able to afford it, the increase will be detrimental to residential customers who include the elderly, single parents, unemployed citizens and the majority of the population that’s already suffering from the increasingly high cost of living.
Speaking to the media outside T&TEC’s Stanley P Ottley Building, Mt Hope, immediately after delivering the letter yesterday, Roget said, “With a great sense of urgency, the union expresses its deepest concern with the T&TEC’s recommendation to the Regulated Industries Commission. These recommendations were recently published in the Regulation of Electricity Transmission and Distribution 2023 to 2027 draft determination.”
“T&TEC recommended an increase in electricity rates to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Whilst we have no problem with multinational corporations, large commercial and industrial customers paying more for the electricity from which they derive huge profits, our deep concern is for residential customers.
“The households and families of Trinidad and Tobago are already overburdened with high and continually increasing cost of living. Higher electricity rates will only bring further hardship to residential customers,” he added.
Additionally, Roget said citizens should not have to pay T&TEC more money, while the Government is over a billion dollars in debt to the commission.
This, he said is one of the reasons why T&TEC is facing severe financial challenges right now.
According to Roget, the State through its various arms, ministries and agencies owes T&TEC a whopping $1.3 billion.
Overall, T&TEC is owed over $1.6 billion from its customers.
Added to that, he said another major contributor to TTEC financial challenges is because it is crippled by power purchase agreements (PPAs) between the commission and independent producers of electricity or bulk suppliers.
These include PowerGen, Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) and Trinity Power.
According to the union, the PPAs require TT&EC to continuously pay the independent producers for electricity even if T&TEC does not use all of it.
It also requires T&TEC to pay the National Gas Company (NGC) for natural gas used to generate electricity by these same independent producers of electricity.
As a result, the bulk suppliers have been given every advantage to operate profitably, earning millions of dollars in profit at the expense of TTEC, according to Roget.
He said, “It is clear that the people are not the ones who make these bad policy decisions but ultimately they are ones who feel the worse effect from these bad policies… The government must pay its outstanding $1.3 billion of electricity bills and going forward must pay on time.”
“Gas represents the biggest cost of generating electricity, therefore the Government must immediately review these onerous power purchase agreements, thus ensuring that these independent producers of electricity pay NGC for the gas,” he added.
The last time TTEC increased its electricity rates was in 2009.
Efforts to contact Thomas were futile yesterday.