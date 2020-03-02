THE Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has reached out to and is due to meet with the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce, as the local business community prepares for the “inevitable” arrival to this country of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).
Chamber president, Gabriel Faria, said yesterday the organisation is “currently in discussion with PAHO to help promote accurate information about the virus; and to assist in the roll out of guidelines to employers about how to prevent workplace exposures to acute respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19”.
This as the formerly-labelled “Wuhan virus” has been confirmed in the Caribbean and Latin America, while governments around the world rush to seal their borders against the illness.
Faria said the virus’ arrival to T&T was now a question of “when” rather than “if” and, “We recognise we must prepare ourselves for the potential of COVID-19 reaching our shores.”
Faria said the Chamber and its members have also been in steady contact with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Trade, which have been “very proactive and have reached out to us”.
“We have discussed with both on best practice with regard to this issue,” Faria said, noting that PAHO also made contact yesterday and “we are scheduling a meeting with them to discuss more structured private sector response”.
Faria said while not yet a reality, the potential negative social and economic impact on T&T and the region was being discussed, with some sectors regarded as being more vulnerable to drastic changes in consumer patterns.
Faria said it was noted that quarantine was the most effective way to prevent spread where the virus is suspected or confirmed and that this could impact social behaviour - namely, that people will look for entertainment at home.
“It could impact the food and restaurant industry,” Faria said, adding that people are likely to stay at home if the virus is confirmed here.
“We are fortunate that we can take learnings from those who have gone through this before us. This way we can mitigate the potential impact it can have on our people, our businesses and the economy as a whole,” Faria said.
The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) has, in the meantime, suggested that local businesses also become proactive and guide employees on prevention.
President Gregory Aboud said via telephone that “we are proceeding into an area that is completely unknown not only to us but to the others who are facing the threat of this very contagious virus”.
“We know that the mortality rate is not as great as in other epidemics but apparently we have never faced anything as contagious as COVID-19,” Aboud said.
He said the business community should work with all relevant stakeholders to discuss prevention as well as impact, as the most effective way of interrupting transmission is to quarantine suspected and confirmed cases.
“It is very likely that a mas outbreak in the Caribbean could have very negative consequences in the short and medium term,” Aboud said.
While economic concerns for other Caribbean countries may centre on the virus’ impact on global tourism, the majority of T&T’s trade takes place with regional neighbours.
“Because we are involved in so much trade with other Caribbean islands, we will eventually have major effects as result of any downturn on the other islands,” Aboud said.
However, there was currently no crisis in the import industry as a result of COVID-19 but, Aboud said, local suppliers of children’s school uniforms were becoming concerned about readiness for the next academic year.
School uniforms are made to certain specifications, including the fabric dyes used, and ordinarily manufacturers in China would have been at work by now.
“More than 60 per cent of the production capacity of Chinese textile mills have begun operations but there is a major backlog on orders,” Aboud said.
“Many important orders for Trinidad, especially and including school uniforms, are waiting in line and hopefully will not be late.”
He added: “We also have to keep a keen eye on the mass media coverage of this event, since the media never let a good crisis go to waste and it may be very likely that we are being pushed into panic mode.”
Aboud said it “has not helped” that news coming out of mainland China “has been subjected to so much state control and information from China is greeted with great scepticism and as always, suspected of being unreliable”.