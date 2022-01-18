Pain in T&T’s Travel Pass

How many of you took the risk over the holiday season and travelled out of the country?
If you did, you would have had the same shared experience that everyone flying into Trinbago has been blessed with since borders reopened. Whether you’re a frequent flyer or first-timer, everyone has the same great experience of completing a fresh Travel Pass to get access.
Recognising that there are many eloquent critiques of the process, we will leave the griping aside and take a constructive look at how it could be and has been solved in other places.
Flying, freely?
Before this all began, we could cut our suffering at the airport by simply checking in online ahead of time. E-boarding pass in hand, you could breeze through the airport with just your passport and phone, both of which were checked at security and rarely again until you landed.
Now, in addition to needing our Travel Pass, we must stand in line to check in so they can check the things we used to get the Travel Pass—passport, proof of vaccination, PCR test. They may check these again at the gate for good measure before we are allowed on the plane. Piarco’s queues feel faster because the lines are run down the hallways instead of in the immigration halls, but aside from glancing at your Travel Pass they still want “originals”—on your phone, as photos—and to write down your information on an oddly shaped paper.
To protect our island’s health, a process that used to be a minor frustration was transformed into something that has left more than a few travellers stranded, forced to extend trips and spend more hard-earned USD to get home.
We believe we can all have both safety and speed, with just a few adjustments.
Passing tests to travel
We know that extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, and we applaud the Government’s notable successes in managing the pandemic thus far. The Travel Pass was an ambitious and surprisingly well executed solution. The problems we feel arise from the limited utility of a single purpose travel solution and people executing outdated processes.
Nearly every country in the world has agreed to require negative test results to enter, many have at times also closed their borders to limit viral spread. Not many countries, though, have used these challenges as opportunities to transform themselves for the better. Most do even less than Trinidad and Tobago, in fact, only asking airlines to check test results and trusting them so much that customs skips it.
What does “better” look like, though? Like having your travel pass be just a piece of a holistic digital pass that you could use on arrival, too. A digital wallet that lets you sit down for dinner at a restaurant without giving out your name and number or showing ID again. A digital wallet that lets you get a SIM card, file your taxes, or apply for work, and all the other paper-filled parts of our lives that we’d rather not repeat.
Alternate realities
Did you see the research showing “Your Cell Phone Is Ten Times Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat” that made its rounds in 2020? Now stop to think of all the times you have passed your phone to show a vaccine card recently.
Skip handing over your phone to be touched by the same hands that touched the 300 phones before yours.
Go back to checking in online, waltzing through security, and just waving the boarding pass on the screen of your phone over the scanner at the gate as you stroll down the jetway. Keep that app handy, because once you land in Trinidad you would be able to just wave it at the customs agent and waltz right through there too, no more lines.
This is better than the old normal. The only thing new is a stronger, safer, and sounder way of keeping track of all the things we need to prove about ourselves and when they happened. This is using blockchain technology for more than just money and NFTs.
Each step from the proof of vaccination, to the proof of authorisation to travel and the proof of health, is just asking you to prove a few “yes or no” things about yourself.
Today in the midst of a global pandemic we end up sharing a lot of extra information and germs, millions of germs, just so that we don’t have to solve collaboration or trust issues.
But we can do better. In fact, there would be no glasses or special devices needed for this alternate reality, no need to send out barcoded plastic cards or order special kiosks, just your phone and you.
To get here we just need to move the photos on our phones that sit in our photo album for anyone to see, into a safe place with other important documents in a digital wallet like Apple Pay for travelling and living. Using data anchored to a blockchain we can prove something is true or false without paper, sharing private information, or trusting anyone, just like a bitcoin transaction.
If this digital wallet used the global standards that are being piloted in Canada, Germany, and a handful of other pioneering countries, we would step into the innovation age and come out of the pandemic a little better. We would also be able to go around the world and welcome the world to our borders without the pain of extra passes, just simple interoperability, kind of like our existing passports, made more useful.
Kesha Julien & Louis Kinley are co-founders of Caripay, a tech company committed to helping Latin America and the Caribbean fully participate in the digital economy. Have feedback or ideas you’d like us to cover? Reach us at founders@getqkyc.com