Pan-American Life closes in on ’19 numbers

DESPITE the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) is set to regain its 2019 profitability.
So said chairman and chief executive officer of the board, José S Suquet, at the company’s tenth anniversary celebration of its establishment in the Caribbean, at the Hyatt Regency hotel, last week.
“We are 80 per cent near our 2019 profitability. The good thing is, we did keep our revenue machine going. Our rising revenue was about three to five per cent in 2021 and 2025.
“At Pan-American Life, we are not owned by anyone, other than our policyholders. We are a mutual holding company. So many of our colleagues, especially locally, have been acquired by banks or private equity firms, but we continue to be independent. We are very interested in looking at opportunities,” Suquet emphasised. He noted that some companies did not fare that well during the pandemic, so there may be some opportunities that PALIG can look at, but he did not wish to divulge more just yet.
Suquet indicated to the media that PALIG is expected to make US$1.4 billion in global revenue as its life insurance business in the Caribbean region has grown exponentially, comprising 45 per cent of the premium of its international territories.
“Caribbean people believe in insurance much more than many of our Latin American countries. That’s why the growth is so much more in the region,” he said.
The chairman and chief executive officer outlined that, during the pandemic, PALIG paid out US$135 million in life and health insurance claims.
“It was a very humbling experience for me. Because I got to see some of the stories, behind the numbers and the suffering of the families, throughout our footprint and we were there for them.
“We were given A’ ratings and positive outlook throughout the pandemic by the rating agencies…a testament to our financial strength and resilience. Many companies, within the industry, were either downgraded, or put on a negative outlook, because of the Covid claims experience,” Suquet stressed.
Meanwhile, asked about the Government’s proposed extension of the retirement age from 60 to 65, Greer Quan, PALIG’s chief executive officer for the Caribbean, said the company already has packages for individuals’ longevity in their careers and lives.
“Even though the retirement age bracket is changing as a result of longevity, people experiencing longer life spans, the fact that our products also match some of these lifestyle improvements is again a testament to what Pan American Life is doing in the Caribbean. Just as an employer ourselves, our retirement age is already 65. So, we very well understand what it means to make sure and look after the entire life cycle of our insurance,” Quan added.
In PALIG financial results ending December 31, 2021, revenue was US$1.221 billion, a three per cent increase over 2020. Total premiums increased by 6.5 per cent to US$1.3 billion.
It noted that 2021 pre-tax operating income (PTOI) was US$37 million, impacted by US$90 million paid in Covid-19 claims and investments that made great strides toward significantly advancing technology resources and digital transformation.
The insurance company’s net income for 2021 was US$45 million, while total assets were up by two per cent over the prior year to US$6.9 billion.