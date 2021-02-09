Pandemic hitting Caribbean women harder

WOMEN have had it harder during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Their quality of life seems to have worsened and domestic violence against women has been on the rise.
The findings were contained in a December 2020 study by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) titled, “Mind the Gender Gap, a picture of the socioeconomic trends surrounding Covid-19 in the Caribbean with a gender lens” authored by Laura Giles Álvarez and Jeetendra Khadan. The report said women have been disproportionately affected as a result of the pandemic.
The data was derived from a survey of 12,624 individuals, in six countries -the Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and Guyana over the period April 16 to 30, 2020.
“Early evidence shows that Caribbean women are disproportionately affected by the pandemic. We found that more women reported job losses than men in most countries. However, business closures were overall higher for men. Yet with women being underrepresented in the labour market and more so as business owners, these trends imply a potential worsening of economic inequalities between men and women in the Caribbean. We also observed an unequal impact of the pandemic on the quality of life between men and women.
“More single-headed female households reported going to bed hungry or eating less healthy than men. There was also a reported rise in domestic violence towards women, particularly amongst lower -income households and especially in Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.
“Encouragingly, disparity between both genders in financial inclusion was not large (except for Barbados and Guyana), as measured by access to a bank account. The share of respondents from Suriname and Guyana with access to a bank account were amongst the lowest in the region. Reassuringly, we observed that the initial policy response provided support to all types of households. However single-female households did not experience the greatest increase in coverage. Although the reasons for this are likely complex and depend a multitude of factors, it could be advisable to further review targeting by gender and household type, particularly given that single-female households are those we found have the lowest level of financial resilience,” the report said.
Gains and Losses
The report concluded that the ongoing pandemic has the potential to reinforce existing inequalities, or worse, erode the gains made by Caribbean countries in promoting gender equality.
“The implications of our early findings suggest that as policy markers continue to respond to the pandemic, refinement of the policy response in the context of the disproportionate impact of the pandemic across different groups in society should be considered on a country -by-country basis. The results presented in this note should also be taken with care. Many of the questions from the survey were household level questions and therefore female and male headed households are identified based on marital status. Although this is an imperfect measure, the results obtained are intuitive and provide an initial picture of the effects of the pandemic by gender in the region. Further work and data are needed, particularly at an individual level and capturing intra -household dynamics during the pandemic to inform policy makers going forward,” it said.
And while social assistance programmes have increased during the pandemic, the report said that that “more targeting of households with single females could be beneficial, particularly as they show lower levels of financial resilience. Going forward, we recommend further gender targeting in social assistance programs and the collection of gender-disaggregated data that will allow for more thorough investigation of the gender effects of these types of shocks.”
Economic burden of Covid-19
The report noted that the economic burden of Cocid-19 has been mostly felt through job losses and business closures.
“The incidence of job losses varied by gender. At the regional level, more women report job losses than men: 44.3 per cent of women reported job loss compared to 36.5 per cent of men. Job losses ranged from 50.2 per cent in The Bahamas to 25.9 per cent in Suriname,” it said.
“Worryingly , those that experienced job losses were mostly in low income groups (60 per cent). These households were also less likely to have savings to buffer prolonged income shocks as well as alternative sources of finance to mitigate the shock. Differences in job losses across educational categories were also observed: 60 per cent of respondents with primary education or less reported job loss compared to 42 per cent of respondents with secondary education and 30 per cent of respondents with higher education levels (technical/vocational and university),” it said. It noted that falling income levels translated into lower living standards, particularly for women.
“Changing dietary habits and the share of respondents reporting going to bed hungry were used as proxies to measure changes in living standards,” it said.
“Financial resilience seems lower for single females, which restricts their ability to withstand shocks. Ability to withstand hardship has been important during the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic consequences. Therefore ouseholds with single females likely has a lower ability to withstand hardship and has a higher probability of being more gravely affected by the economic effects of the pandemic. These results are particularly important when considering targeting social assistance programmes. There is scope to expand research in these areas to better capture gender-related behaviours as it relates to the pandemic and financial resilience,” it said.
Social Context
The report noted that during the pandemic, the burden of non-paid caring jobs fell disproportionally more on women .
“One of the disheartening consequences of the pandemic has been the reported rise of domestic violence towards women, particularly amongst lower-income households. The region as a whole recorded an increase in reported domestic violence against women, similar to trends reported in other countries across the globe (UN, 2020). The increase was greatest in Suriname (23.9 per cent of respondents) and lowest in Jamaica (10.3 per cent).
“In the region as a whole, lower-income households reported a greater rise in domestic violence than higher-income households: 14.2 per cent of households which earned less than the minimum wage before the pandemic reported a higher incidence of domestic violence against women, compared to middle-income households (13.6 per cent) and high-income households (10.1 per cent).
“When looking at each country individually, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago indeed reported a much higher increase in domestic violence in low-income households. Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica, reported slightly lower incidence of domestic violence in low-income groups, compared to middle- or high- income households. 23 The Bahamas reported a higher incidence of domestic violence in high-income group households.
“Data on the incidence of domestic violence must always be interpreted by care due to likely underreporting. Despite reweighting, the data for these graphs were obtained online and not using a representative sample, which could lead to underreporting of the incidence of domestic violence, particularly for lower-income sectors of the population who are likely underrepresented in the sample,” it said.