Parents look for bargains ahead of new school term

Parents are already getting an early start on preparations for the new school term in September.
On Friday, there was a flurry of activity at Port of Spain bookstores and several hole-in-the-wall establishments, where eager parents armed with booklists were looking for used-book bargains.
Last year, following the cries of parents who complained that the prices of schoolbooks were too high, the Ministry of Education stated that there should be no changes to the list of textbooks as issued in academic year 2022-2023 for the new academic year 2023-2024.
Some hucksters selling used books around Henry Street and Frederick Street have complained about slow sales this year. Michael Weekes, who has been in the used book business for over ten years, said he has noticed a worrying trend this year. “This year is very slow. People are coming to sell their books, but nobody is buying from us. If we have 20 customers approaching us, 17 of them want to sell their books to us.”
He added, “We have more people begging us to take their books, but we won’t be in business too long if we don’t sell any books. People are organising their children’s schoolbooks and getting things done early, but hopefully business will pick up for us,” Weekes said.
Unique Book Stores on Independence Square in Port of Spain, which sells both old and new schoolbooks, was filled with shoppers looking for used books.
A store clerk, who did not want to be named, said he has seen a trend this year, with people shopping earlier than in previous years.
“I have noticed that people are coming to shop earlier this year. We already had crowds of early shoppers, so we have been busy. People are more into getting used school books, which is the business we are into,” the clerk said, adding that in some cases the price of stationery items has gone down.
“The price for stationery items has decreased in some cases; and (for) some there is a slight increase because our stationary supplier raised their prices slightly earlier this year,” the clerk said.
This year it seems like more parents are interested in used books. Around midday, stores like Ishmael M Khan and Sons Ltd and RIK were quiet; however, Bradford’s, noted for school uniforms, was busy.
One clerk said since school closed recently, the store has been busy with shoppers getting their children’s school uniforms.
This year, while some parents are breathing a sigh of relief to be able to use books from the previous academic year, some have complained that things are still tough.
Beverly Adams said while she wasn’t buying books just yet, she was sticking to a strategy.
She said, “Right now, I am using a strategy; I am pricing out the books at different stores, both used and new. Then I will figure out my next move. Because sometimes these used books are still expensive.
“I have experienced that sometimes these used books are only $15 or $20 less than the price for a brand new book,” Adams said.
Tricia Canterbury said the education ministry should ensure the teachers use the books required.
“Listen, I am fed up with buying books and they are not being used in school. Instead of asking me about books, I want you to send a message to the Minister of Education for me to let her know that teachers are not using the books in schools.
“My son is going into Form Two, and if he used four books, he used plenty. This is unfair. This is an issue that has been overlooked for too long,” Canterbury said.
She added, “This cannot continue. If I have a booklist to get the required books, then why aren’t these books being used? “I am a single parent. I have no money to waste. Thank God this year I could sell the books over to someone else because these teachers are stressing poor people out,” Canterbury said.