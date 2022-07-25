PARIA Fuel Trading Company reported after-tax profits of $59.3 million for the first three months of its 2022 financial year, which was $35.5 million less than the $91.9 million the company declared for the comparable quarter in its previous financial year.
For the period October 1 to December 31, 2021, Paria recorded revenue from contracts with customers of $2.82 billion, which was 91.4 per cent greater than the $1.47 billion it generated in the priod quarter.
In the report accompanying the unaudited financials, Paria chairman, Newman George explained that the decline in after-tax profit over the same period last year “was partly attriibutable to the change in accounting status of the company from a non-going concern entity to a going concern entity and the resulting depreciation and finance charges on assets and liabilities in the amount of $41 million.”
In the report, George said: “During the period in review, Paria provided a competitive supply of products and improved regional sales volumes as the market recovered from Covid-19 demand destruction. Paria consistently maintained a relaible and uninterrupted fuel supply to the nation despite the new, emerging market challenges such as increasing freight, right supply and higher product prices, which are reflected in the company’s revenue, whilst volatility and market constraints continue to affect margins.” Paria said the local market continued to be adquately supplied with fuel.
“Of the total 4.06 million barrels of product sold, 1.80 million barrels or 44.24 per cent were supplied to the local market for the three month period ending December 31, 2021,” said Paria. This means 55.77 per cent of the fuel Paria imported was sold to markets other than the domestic market.
Paria also said its terminalling and logistics performed a pivotal role in the handling and exportation of crude oil from its suster company Heritage Petroleum.
“Of the throughput handled by the port of 7.14 million barrels during this fiscal year, 3.08 million or 43.16 per cent was crude oil from Heritage,” Paria said.
George also said Paria’s focus on asset restoration and refurbishment has been renewed. He said as the financial year progresses, there will be continued investment in the asset through both the capital and the non-recurrent expenditure programmes.
The Paria chairman also noted that the company’s board of directors and management continue to focus on business efficiency and cost optimisation underscored by sound Health, Safety and Environment principles.
Paria was incorporated in October 2018, after the Government decided to close down the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery. Paria’s parent company is Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), which is also the parent of Heritage Petroleum and Guaracara Refining as well as legacy Petrotrin.
TPHL is 100 per cent owned by the Government.