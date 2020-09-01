Parris among 21 vying for innovators award

Local entrepreneur Michael Parris has been shortlisted among 21 finalists for the 2020 Shell LiveWIRE Top Ten Innovators Awards.
It is a global competition that highlights and rewards businesses that demonstrate excellence in innovation.
Parris’ company, Soular, is the only Trinidad and Tobago company to be shortlisted from among 136 applications received from 15 countries, Shell said in a statement yesterday.
Parris founded the natural foods company which uses 100 per cent local and regional organic inputs to produce products such as sun-dried banana and cacao products, including raw cacao nibs, cacao powder, and Mayan-style brewing cacao (similar to brewing coffee).
This year, Shell LiveWIRE has partnered again with Shell Global Commercial to deliver a competition focused on Creating a More Liveable World.
As part of Shell’s commitment to respond to changing global needs, this year’s Top Ten Innovators competition will also include a focus on supporting entrepreneurs throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the energy giant said.
To this end, transformational solutions that address the direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic will be highly valued.
Fighting Covid-19
Winners and two runners-up will be named in the three categories of Energy Transition, Environment & Circular Economy, and Local Prosperity, with the winners receiving US$20,000 and runners up receiving US$10,000.
In addition, one Outstanding Achievement Award of US$10,000 will be presented to an enterprise that has significantly contributed to combatting the socio-economic impacts of Covid-19, within any of the above themes.
All Top Ten Innovators will win direct mentoring from Shell staff and the opportunity to integrate within and benefit from vast linkages within Shell’s global network, Shell stated.
“Congratulations to all the finalists. The entries are inspiring, and I’m truly impressed with the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the LiveWIRE community,” said Carlos Maurer, executive vice president, Shell Global Commercial. “Entrepreneurs and start-ups play a pivotal role in our society. Their energy, drive and innovative thinking act as a catalyst for progress, and I’m proud that Shell is associated with this talented community.”
Public voting for the top innovators is open from September 7–16 and will help determine the ten winners.
People can go to https://www.livewire.shell/topteninnovators to vote for their favourite business.
Ryssa Brathwaite, programme manager for Shell LiveWIRE Trinidad and Tobago said, “We’re thrilled to see Soular competing at a global level for the Top Ten Innovators. Soular embodies Shell’s propensity to bring innovation and creativity to the forefront of its business, bringing value to its customers.”