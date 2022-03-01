T&T Securities and Exchange Commission
WE continue our focus on the importance of the capital market (also referred to as the securities industry). The capital market is where buyers and sellers engage in the trade of financial securities like bonds, stocks, etc. Trading activity is conducted by participants such as individuals/retail investors and institutional investors. It should be noted that a well-functioning capital market assists in capital formation and economic growth.
In a study published in December 2019, the World Bank confirmed that, “a strong correlation has been found between capital markets and economic growth”. and points to, “the increased attention given to capital markets as a mechanism that can potentially help channel private sector funding to key strategic sectors of the economy, from corporates to infrastructure, housing, small and medium enterprises, and climate change”. The development of a sound and robust capital market is a major focus of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC). Under the Securities Act Chapter 83:02 of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (SA 2012) the TTSEC has the power to “do all things” necessary to foster fair and efficient securities markets and build confidence in the local securities industry.
A well-regulated capital market is critical in providing finance within the economy and supports the development of the private sector. This is also important for job creation and increasing national output. As noted by the World Bank, “well-functioning capital markets […] help ensure the financial system’s efficiency, stability, and risk management, preventing costly crises and helping channel savings toward capital that is essential for economic development and poverty reduction”.
Capital markets provide an alternative form of financing. This was observed by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) following the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, where its report “Market-Based Long-Term Financing Solutions for SMEs and Infrastructure” noted that the banking system underwent a series of structural reforms to improve overall resilience. This resulted in the withdrawal from riskier lending activities, thus leaving corporates globally with the need to seek alternative sources of funding.
The G20 has acknowledged the need to improve access to financing and the role that capital markets can play in addressing the intermediation gap between the supply and demand for small and medium size enterprises (SMEs). SMEs can represent high investment risk and may face impediments that discourage them from raising financing on capital markets. Some SMEs are fearful of losing ownership and others are concerned with the relatively high regulatory costs associated with being authorised to access the capital market.
As an emerging economy, Trinidad and Tobago will continue to enhance its capital market to attract local and direct foreign investment by expanding the products and services offered thereby providing further sources of funding to the local economy.
The following are some issues affecting the development of capital markets within emerging markets:
• Regulatory frameworks: appropriate legislation and market surveillance are key factors within the regulatory framework. Legal frameworks allow regulators to have oversight to ensure fair and orderly trading and robust market surveillance allows for the identification of rule breaches and erroneous activity that can disrupt orderly trading.
• Market liquidity: this impacts price formation for securities and is particularly important for an efficient market, which in turn attracts both issuers and investors. Some emerging markets find it exceedingly difficult to achieve liquid markets. This is due to gaps in market structures, trading infrastructure and regulatory frameworks such as those that lower transaction costs, facilitate trading and timely settlement, and ensure that large trades have only limited impact on market prices.
• Investors: emerging markets face several challenges when attracting institutional investors. These challenges include limited capital market size and liquidity, competition from substitutes, regulatory restrictions, and constraints on cross-border activities.
• Funding sources: IOSCO’s Growth and Emerging Markets Committee’s (GEMC) report on the “Development of Corporate Bond Markets in the Emerging Markets” (GEMC Corporate Bond Markets report), points out that in certain jurisdictions a number of challenges affect the development of efficient corporate bond markets. These were listed as:
• Onerous primary market issuance process;
• Absence of benchmark yield curve;
• Liquidity concerns;
• Thinly traded instruments;
• Narrow investor base;
• Lack of transparency; and
• Limited market oversight.
With the onset of Covid-19 and the emergence of Financial Technology (fintech), regulators of the capital markets are expected to continuously adapt to the environment while ensuring investor protection, market integrity and financial stability. The following lists some reasons why regulators are important to the capital market:
• To develop a holistic strategy for the development of markets.
• To ensure that markets are fair and efficient for capital raising.
• To ensure that the associated legislation is relevant to perform their functions and exercise their powers.
• To establish strong national and international cooperation arrangements.
• To develop capital markets with the involvement of key stakeholders.
• To develop and implement efficient roadmaps for investor education and guidance.
