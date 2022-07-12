In this consecutive three-part series, we will give you some insights to hopefully generate some ‘food for thought’ as we explore and discuss 1) the science and trends of climate change, 2) the traditional definition of ‘development’ in our societies and 3) gaining perspective on solutions for the Caribbean.
Part 1 appeared last week.
INDUSTRIALISATION in the 1970s drove the greatest growth for developed countries that had the liberty of exploitation of fossils to fuel their development. After causing most of the ills affecting our climate today, these same countries have the privilege and capability to invest in alternative sources of energy and mechanisms to facilitate their decarbonisation. But now as climate change accelerates, with centuries of disadvantage, how can the developing world be expected to do the same so quickly?
There is a fear that sustainability opposes development where solutions to mitigate or adapt to climate change will jeopardise business opportunities. When we truly understand the meaning of development and sustainability, that myth can easily be rebutted. Sustainability doesn’t provide a risk to our economy; it presents an opportunity to secure our ability to continue to develop and to do so more profitably, not just from a traditional economic view but from the perspective of a more holistic view of the quality of life.
The traditional definition simplifies development by perceiving it as global modernisation exhibited by industrialised, developed countries. The limited metrics of traditional development, such as GDP, give an incomplete representation of the true state of a country, the wellness of its people and physical environment.
Sustainable development can be defined as meeting the needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of the future generation to meet their needs. At the core are three pillars: environment, society, economy. By connecting social, economic, and ecological benefits, sustainable development allows for a more holistic perspective of development, including metrics around gender equality, reduced poverty, and more sustainable waste and consumption patterns.
By following the traditional path of development, we prioritized industrialisation and economic growth at the expense of our people and our planet. Development has become almost synonymous with consumption and extraction, driven by overuse of non-renewable resources and as a result, our “development” is directly correlated to the destruction of our planet. Climate change, mass extinction, and over-exploitation of global resources are all ways in which humanity’s insatiable wants have altered the natural landscape.
Our natural resources provide more than enough to serve our needs, but the management of our resources is short sighted. Based on our current rate of extraction and resource use, scientists estimate that 1.75 Earths are needed to sustain our lifestyles, indicating that we simply cannot sustain the standard of living that we have created for ourselves (World Population History). To keep up with our demand for goods, companies cut corners – using cheaper resources and cheaper labour to create cheaper goods, with shorter life cycles, encouraging us to buy more and waste more.
Each year, an estimated 1/3 of all food produced globally ends up wasted (UN Food Waste). Some countries revel in the abundance and accessibility of food, while millions of people across the globe remain undernourished. Even with the increased industrial development and wealth worldwide, still more than 736 million people live below the poverty line (UN Poverty).
Since the 1850s, scientists have proven that human activities that emit greenhouse gases have altered our climate, resulting in disastrous impacts to our environment. Small island developing states (SIDS) like T&T are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
Based on global reserves, it is estimated that we have 47 years of oil left and 52 years of natural gas (World Data Natural Gas Reserves). As T&T’s oil and gas sector contributes 40 per cent to GDP and 80 per cent to export revenue, hydrocarbons are a major area of our continued development (World Bank TT). However, a low-carbon economy is not necessarily one without hydrocarbons, but one that can diversify its energy sources to ensure long-term energy security for our country. Sustainability is not about taking away the pleasures we have come to enjoy or the resources we are dependent on. It’s about finding an equilibrium where we can continue to enjoy and depend on these resources for longer and more efficiently.
In ratifying the world’s most recent climate agreement – The Paris Agreement – T&T has committed to playing our part in mitigating and adapting to climate change to assist in the achievement of sustainable development objectives. (GORTT NDC 2015). These commitments include reducing our emissions by 15 per cent by 2030 in three key sectors: Energy, transport, and industrial processes.
While government bodies have certain responsibilities regarding policy, planning and legislation, our private sector and our people must also play a role in achieving these goals. Our global agreements are a crucial part of our progression toward a more sustainable world, but they will not be achieved without a true transformation from the individual level to the government level, including the right legislation and regulatory framework to enhance governance and reporting and incentivise private sector participation.
The question for T&T is how do we meet this commitment whilst harnessing our energy sector?
A true solution to avoid this terminal fate is to change our behaviors and our rate of consumption. In so doing, we give ourselves a chance to reduce global emissions, adapt to the damages already occurring and transition to a low-carbon economy. Re-thinking development forces us to reconsider the way we live our lives, and the quality of life we hope to continue living – a life that aligns with the creation of an equitable society where long-term economic growth is guaranteed while our environment flourishes.
We often look to the “developed” world for solutions and strive for their level of modernization and excess. In trying to mirror what others have done, we overlook the opportunities present for us right here on our soils. From our people to culture and resources, the Caribbean is a unique hub bursting with potential. We have proven throughout history to be innovative, adaptable, and resilient. Development with people, planet and profit at the core is not only an opportunity for us, but an imperative to our progress and economic security. What can T&T look like if we reimagined what development means for us?
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Charlotte Tom, Sustainability Consultant, EY (a Member of the T&T Chamber), for contributing this article.