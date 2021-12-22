SEVEN business organisations pulled out from the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC), citing differences of opinions on important matters.

The business groups withdrawing from the CRBC are: the Arima Business Association, Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce, Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, San Juan Business Association, Trinidad and Tobago Petroleum Dealers’ Association, the Petroleum Dealers Co-operative Society and the Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce.