Patriotic delivers revised refinery offer

PATRIOTIC Energies and Technologies Company said yesterday that it submitted its second revised offer to acquire the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery and the related fuel trading assets yesterday, in accordance with the second deadline set by the Minister of Finance.
In a news release on January 20, 2021, Finance Minister Colm Imbert stated that, in his capacity as Corporation Sole, he was directed by Cabinet to write to Patriotic “to inform them that Cabinet met and decided today that Patriotic will be given a further 15 days, ie, up to Friday, February 5, 2021, to produce from Credit Suisse a firm binding commitment to finance for Patriotic the acquisition price, for the assets referred to above, of US$500 million”.
Patriotic is a company set up by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) to bid for the mothballed State-owned oil refining assets and the active fuel trading assets, now held by a company called Paria Fuel Trading.
At the end of October last year, Government decided that the initial offer by Patriotic did not meet the requirements of a firm offer to finance the acquisition of the State-owned assets. The committee that was established to evaluate the original bids in 2019 was reconvened to re-evalute the Patriotic offer and was given until the end of November to do so.
Patriotic had, in September 2019, submitted an offer of US$700 million for the refinery and trading assets.
In response to the Patriotic offer, the Government had extended a three-year moratorium on all principal and interest payments and had given the company an additional period of ten years to pay for the assets. That initial offer by Patriotic ran aground because the refinery and fuel trading assets were being held as collateral for loans and bonds extended to Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd, the parent company of both Guaracara Refining Company and Paria Fuel Trading Company.
As a result of the collateral on the assets, Patriotic reduced its offer from US$700 million to US$500 million, as it was required to make an upfront payment for the assets.
In his news release last month, Imbert reminded Patriotic of a letter the company wrote him on January 18, 2021 in which the company stated: “In our conversations with Credit Suisse, they have expressed great enthusiasm and confidence of their capacity to successfully finance the acquisition price of US$500 million for Patriotic.”
Imbert also reminded the trade union-owned company that the first item in the list of deliverables referred to in the Government’s letter of September 25, 2019 to the company, outlining that Patriotic was the preferred bidder, was “confirmation of its ability to finance the purchase and operation of the refinery.”
In its news release yesterday announcing it had delivered its revised proposal by February 5, Patriotic said: “We are confident that our very detailed submission will meet his favour as it demonstrates our ability to finance the acquisition price of US$500 million for Guaracara Refining and Paria Fuel Trading.
“Patriotic Energies & Technologies Co Ltd remains committed to the early restart and the successful operation of the refinery in the interest of all of Trinidad and Tobago.”