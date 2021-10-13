Paula congratulates firm on award of platform job

On Monday night, De Novo Energy announced that its Zandolie field development builds off the existing infrastructure for DeNovo’s first production field, Iguana, which has enabled a more compact topside structure.
De Novo said the modular Zandolie platform benefits from a number of innovations to earlier designs making it lighter and more efficient.
The energy company, which is majority owned by the Proman group of Switzerland, said: “Consistent with DeNovo’s ambition towards net zero emissions the Zandolie platform will be a totally Unmanned Minimum Facility which will be 100 per cent fully powered by wind and solar energy.
“The space saving achieved by the elimination of full power generation equipment or fuel storage in favour of a conductor, also minimises the use of steel in the design.”
In its news release, the Ministry of Trade said the collaboration between DeNovo Energy and UESL is testament of the capability and capacity of local firms in Trinidad and Tobago to undertake large-scale projects in the manufacturing, energy and services sectors utilising local content and resources.
USEL was chosen through a competitive bidding process and has a proven track record of quality, service delivery and efficiency in undertaking mega projects in Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean.
The company will be utilising a myriad of innovations to make the platform lighter and more efficient as greater importance is being placed on the development of greener industries and the creation of a Green Economy, the ministry said.
The ministry also noted that what it described as the “landmark project” will facilitate approximately US$52 million in investment and is expected to deliver approximately 40 million Standard Cubic Feet of Gas per Day (mmscfd). The platform will increase the gas supply to the local petrochemical sector with its first gas into the system expected in 2022.
“Zandolie demonstrates DeNovo’s commitment to a greener and more local energy future. The choice of a local contractor is in line with our continued focus on increasing local content, and further proof of our intent to deepen and widen the participation of local service providers in delivering the company’s growth objectives,” said DeNovo’s managing director, Bryan Ramsumair.
The Zandolie platform will be a single well, conductor-supported platform with a nameplate capacity of 40 MMSCFD. DeNovo estimates that it will deliver first gas from the Zandolie development within the first half of 2022.
UESL managing director Idris Saqui commented: “We are pleased to bring our capabilities to the Zandolie Project. DeNovo’s vote of confidence in UESL’s capabilities is predicated on our history for reliable and efficient services and underpinned by our sterling safety record over three and a half decades. DeNovo must be applauded for its confidence in the philosophy of local content participation.”
UESL has a proven track record of delivery in Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean territories, having successfully completed major projects for a wide range of industries including fertiliser, methanol, urea, cement, sugar, oil production, oil refining and the manufacturing industries.