Paving a way for seamless cross-border payments

GLOBAL technology company in the payments industry, Mastercard, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the representative body for banks and other financial institutions in the Caribbean, with the objective of paving the way for seamless cross-border payments to the region’s unbanked and underbanked.
Following the MOU signed between Mastercard and the Caribbean Association of Banks Inc (CAB) earlier this month, the Express Business reached out to Mastercard to find out what exactly the undertaking would mean for Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean region as a whole.
First Citizens, JMMB Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd, Republic Bank Ltd, the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Citibank and ANSA Merchant Bank Ltd are also listed as this country’s CAB members.
“The partnership’s central objective is to enable cross-border payments across all CAB member jurisdictions as a powerful tool to tend to the region’s unbanked and underbanked populations and bolster financial inclusion and economic growth. As part of its commitment, Mastercard will activate its technology, resources and expertise to help banks successfully integrate this innovative solution into their product offerings, as well as share its knowledge and educational platforms to raise awareness among citizens and small business owners on the benefits of this service and other digital financial tools,” Mastercard stated in an emailed response.
Mastercard said the CAB’s partnership will support the region’s digitisation and offer customers across various sectors, including consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), government agencies, B2B (business-to-business), and commercial entities a safer, easier, and more convenient way of transferring money across borders.
“The knowledge and data we expect to leverage from this collaboration will enable us to advance financial inclusion and stimulate economic growth across the Caribbean region,” Mastercard stated.
“This collaboration promises to be beneficial to the local banking and financial institutions. Mastercard’s Cross-Border Services will enable banks to modernise and optimise their global payments business to deliver an experience for people and companies that is secure, seamless, and certain. Ultimately, the partnership between Mastercard and the CAB will provide unbanked and underbanked populations in the English Caribbean, including Trinidad and Tobago, access to modern financial services, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of the digital economy and providing them with priceless payment experiences,” it stated.
According to Mastercard, by connecting the entire ecosystem of banks, money transfer operators (MTOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and mobile wallet providers, Mastercard Cross-Border Services will create a more efficient and safer experience for banks while enabling a better end-user experience.
Ultimately, Mastercard said, the joint initiative across different channels will help businesses optimise and expand their cross-border strategy to help them compete effectively and maintain market share in the following ways:
-Build revenue and increase profitability: Control markups for FX and fees to help turn low-value transactions from a cost centre to a profit centre. Businesses benefit from optimised processes that reduce costs and liquidity burdens and improve operational efficiencies.
-Deliver a modernised experience aligned with customer expectations: Provide transparency and predictability so businesses can win on loyalty and satisfaction while regaining more control of the end-to-end experience.
-Speed up time to market: Remove the complexity and investment of time, people, and resources of typical technical integrations, speeding up the business’s time to market so they can focus on delivering on customer experience and scaling sustainably.
-Reduce risk with a trusted partner: One connection to Mastercard allows businesses to leverage Mastercard’s relationships, expertise, infrastructure, and 50+ years of experience partnering with 22,000+ banks that are part of its global payments network.
“As a result, the end consumer will also benefit. People across the Caribbean can send money to their relatives and friends or send payments for products and services in other countries in a speedier, cheaper, and safer way,” Mastercard stated.
Mastercard said it is committed to bringing one billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.
“As leaders with a partnership-based approach, we know that an entity alone cannot close all prevailing societal gaps, and financial inclusion is a shared journey. On our way to one billion, a wide range of efforts will be required in the Caribbean, including ongoing partnerships with governments, companies, and organisations, such as this partnership with the CAB,” it stated.
“We will keep working with government agencies to create new business opportunities by integrating digital solutions and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) principles into national agendas. Together, we enable digital shopping experiences, promote cashless transactions, provide digital security and payments training, and foster inclusive and competitive digital economies,” Mastercard stated.
Mastercard said collaborating with industry partners, including financial institutions, Fintechs, merchants, and technology providers, significantly drives digital payment transformation.
“By joining forces, we can take advantage of each other’s strengths, share expertise, and create comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses,” Mastercard stated.
“At Mastercard, we remain committed to leveraging our expertise, global network, and partnerships to unlock the full potential of digital payments and create a more inclusive and connected world,” it stated.
Mastercard said overall, they are thrilled to work towards enabling cross-border payments across all CAB member jurisdictions, which will be a huge step toward its long-term goals of financial inclusion in the region.
Currently, the CAB represents over 80 member institutions with an asset base in excess of US$41 billion.
Its membership compliment spans three categories, of general, service, and associate members, and includes three honorary members namely the Caribbean Development Bank, Caricom, and the Caribbean Centre for Money and Finance.
CAB’s membership institu-tions are spread throughout 20 countries, predominantly in the Caribbean and South America, with some service members based in Canada and the US.
Commenting on the MoU, cluster lead for Mastercard Caribbean (West & Dutch, Jamaica & East Caribbean, and Puerto Rico) Mayra Vivacqua said: “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with the Caribbean Association of Banks Inc, which will drive the region’s digitalisation and offer customers across various sectors, including consumers, SMEs, government agencies, B2B, and commercial entities, a safer, easier, and more convenient way of transferring money across borders. The knowledge and data we will leverage from this collaboration will enable us to advance financial inclusion and stimulate economic growth in the Caribbean region.”
Chief executive officer of the CAB, Wendy Delmar said: “I am profoundly satisfied with the successful execution of this Memorandum of Understanding. Cognisant of the immense challenges faced by the region, concerning intra and inter-regional payments, primarily as a result of the onslaught of de-risking activity, this is certainly a step in the right direction and exemplifies the tireless efforts of the CAB to identify innovative solutions to the challenges of present.
“The CAB acknowledges the increasing costs and complexity related to the transfer of funds among jurisdictions and is pleased to provide an option to the public via our member banks that are cost-efficient and underpinned by the adoption of technology”, Delmar said.