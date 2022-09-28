Manufacturers want the Government to pay them their VAT (value added tax) refunds in a timely manner.
At the only post-budget discussion he opted to attend yesterday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert faced a contribution from former Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) president Arthur Lok Jack, who told him that while there are enough incentives for manufacturers, the Government lags in paying them their VAT refunds.
“You cannot incentivise us to export and then penalise us by not paying us on time,” Lok Jack said to applause from the audience.
The TTMA has long lobbied for timely payment of their VAT refunds.
In his 2023 budget, Imbert observed: “With better revenues, we are simply able to better manage our debt financing and overdraft, reduce our fiscal deficit, improve our cash flow and address long-outstanding arrears of payments to suppliers of goods and services. By way of example, we were able to pay out $4 billion in VAT refunds in 2022, significantly more than originally planned.”
But to the manufacturers, it shouldn’t be repaid because more revenue has been earned.
Imbert had said the Government accelerated VAT refunds.
“In 2020, 5,011 cheques totalling $460 million were paid out; 1,338 small-and medium enterprises with a VAT cycle threshold of up to $500,000 received in cash accelerated VAT refunds; and $3 billion worth of VAT bonds were issued to businesses. The payment of accelerated VAT refunds and VAT bonds have so far totalled $3.8 billion. We propose to issue more VAT bonds in the new fiscal year,” he said.
The proposal of VAT refunds through bonds has been on the cards since 2017, but to date has not materialised.
In his speech at the TTMA forum, Imbert noted the Government is “improving access to finance and foreign exchange by ensuring the timely release of VAT refunds and completing the recapitalisation of the EximBank to meet the peculiar needs of the manufacturing sector.
“We have put in place special windows within four commercial banks to offer facilities to small and medium enterprises; we are taking steps to list small and medium enterprises on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, for which there is a Junior Stock Exchange Facility, and to provide the eligible enterprises with appropriate tax incentives.”
‘Call for investments’
Former TTMA president and chair of InvestTT Franka Costelloe said: “The 2023 budget is a call for investments —from both local and foreign, in manufacturing and other non-oil and gas sectors. The budget signals that the Government is investing in the country’s infrastructure, SME (small and medium enterprise) and sustainability while recognising and committing to improving certain hindrances to the EDB.
“At the same time, at the TTMA budget review, private sector acknowledged that there are many favourable mechanisms for business to take advantage of. InvesTT is going to take advantage of promoting these mechanisms at the Caribbean Investment Forum, November 8 to 11, at the Hyatt, where there will be over 20 Caricom countries, up to 100 investors and 450 participants. Trinidad and Tobago is in an ideal position to attract local and foreign investment.”
The TTMA accounted for 20 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) in 2021 and is valued at approximately $26.4 billion.
According to president Tricia Coosal, for the first half of 2022 (January-June), T&T’s non-energy manufacturing sector exports valued approximately $5.98 billion, which was 17 per cent higher than the same period the previous year (January-June 2021) at $5.1 billion.
In a statement following the budget, Coosal said VAT refunds would help TTMA members, especially those in the SME sector, with their cash flow challenges, allowing them to buy scarce resources and other inputs, and invest in their manufacturing operations.
“TTMA also looks forward to a long-term solution to the issue of the VAT rebate framework so as to alleviate a perennial build-up of VAT returns in the future to manufacturers, and we stand ready to discuss workable solutions with the relevant authorities,” she had said.
Imbert said had it not been for the fuel subsidy of $2 billion, which the Government paid in fiscal 2022, and deposits to the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) of $1 billion, Trinidad and Tobago would have achieved a balanced budget in 2022.
He said while it was a deficit, it was the smallest deficit the country encountered in the last 12 years.
Crime concern
Coosal said that crime was of particular concern to the sector.
Crime, she said, was a hindrance which hampered an enabling business environment.
“In particular, foreign direct investment. Minister of Finance, Minister of Trade and relevant stakeholders, I wish to bring to your attention that one of these obstacles is the crime situation in the country. I am not speaking to allocating resources via budgetary considerations at the moment, but more so the dire need to find practical and successful solutions.
“We are all fully aware that the escalating crime problem translates as a disincentive to investment, higher cost to operate, possible brain drain and other such ills to society. The effects of these factors erode our competitiveness. The TTMA stands ready to work with the authorities to find innovative solutions to bring this scourge of crime under better management,” she said.
And another area of major concern for the TTMA community is navigating trade mechanisms.
“By this, I mean that firms are very efficient up to their factory gate, but once outside, an environment that is transparent, predictable and efficient is scarce. The development of more efficient border agencies, port operations, tax collection, data collection and digitalised environment will improve investor’s confidence and desire to be in Trinidad and Tobago.
“The business community welcomes initiatives presented in the budget that give hope to moving the needle in the right direction where these challenges are concerned,” said Coosal.