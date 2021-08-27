‘PCR policy must be approved by union’

The Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) says the law requires the trade union to agree to the implementation of the proposed mandatory PCR testing policy for Republic Bank workers, who are represented by the trade union.
In a news release on Thursday, the trade union said it declared its intention to pursue legal redress against Republic Bank if it did not withdraw its “unilateral” implementation of the PCR testing policy.
In an August 18, 2021, notice to all staff, Republic Bank said, starting on September 6, all of its all unvaccinated staff would be required to produce a negative PCR test result on a fortnightly basis. The bank, which is T&T’s largest, said it would cover 50 per cent of the cost of each PCR test for the two fortnightly tests in the first month of adoption.
At a meeting on Wednesday, BIGWU said it made clear to the bank’s representatives the PCR testing policy was a new term of employment of the Republic Bank workers. And it clarified that the policy could be implemented “only upon agreement” of the trade union.
BIGWU described a trade union’s prior agreement to new terms of employment “as a basic common-sense approach (that) is a fundamental tenet of good and proper industrial relations.”
The trade union said it continues to support all measures that seek to reduce spread the spread and associated ills of Covid-19 in the context of good and proper industrial relations. But it said it continues to oppose the following measures:
lThe Unilateral imposition of the costly PCR test on the unvaccinated;
lThe unethical use of “monetary bribes” to achieve their agenda of herd immunity;
lThe threats of disciplinary action and other prejudicial treatment against the unvaccinated.
In its return-to-work policy, Republic Bank said that as an incentive for being vaccinated, it would make an ex-gratia payment of $750 to all staff who have registered as being vaccinated as at August 31, 2021.
The bank said it would also make an ex-gratia payment of $250 to all staff who have registered as being vaccinated between September 1 and November 30, 2021. At the time of that payment, the August registrants will receive a second ex-gratia payment of $250.
Republic Bank said on July 14, 2021, it launched, an internal vaccination portal to facilitate staff’s advice to the bank of their vaccination status.
As of August 13, the bank’s vaccination portal showed the current vaccination rate of the staff population is at 51 per cent, which means approximately 1499 staff members have not yet reported their vaccination status.