People do not have money like before

“The Budget has nothing for me,” lamented San Juan fruit vendor Verendra, who has set up shop opposite the San Juan Promenade, where the Johnson & Johnson “one-shot vaccine,” was being administered on October 8.
On October 4, Finance Minister Colm Imbert had presented the $52 billion budget, which promised to ease citizens’ tensions over high food prices with the removal of VAT from basic food items such as biscuits, cooking oil, canned vegetables, cornflakes, canned fish, canned meat, curry, juice, sausages, ham, ketchup, bottled water and pigtail from November 1.
Surveying his bananas and avocadoes, Verendra said: “I have to sell. Sales dropped. It’s eat little and live long. I am not sure it will really help me. My sales dropped by about 30 per cent.”
Verendra, also said he was still mourning the loss of popular khurma vendor “Bully Man” who succumbed to lung cancer about two months ago.
“A lot of his customers are sad. They are coming up, asking for him, and crying when they learned he passed away. He would give them khurma, ladoo, barfi and jilebi with a heavy han. I don’t know if his daughter will take it over. She lives in the United States. I miss him. I attended the funeral. He was pleasant gentleman,” added Verendra.
Up came Barataria resident Anthony Morris, 60, who was adamant he would not be taking any vaccine. “I am a very sick man,” he said. “I had two heart attacks. I have difficulty urinating. I can’t run out there and take any vaccine.”
Asked about the Budget, he said: “It’s fair. It’s about the same as last year. To predicate the budget on almost same figure means we are not doing too bad.”
El Socorro resident, Mala Permaul, who was selling doubles and pies at $5 each, said: “I took the Sinopharm. My daughter Ann Marie Prashal, who is 17, took Pfizer. We both feel sleepy. I find I want to get stuff done. But I am nodding off. Lassitude sets in when I least expect it.”
Asked about school, she said: “My daughter attends San Juan Secondary. She said only about three children turned up. They are not coming to school. She’s doing sciences. I am proud of her. She got some merit awards.”
Moving to the budget, Permaul said: “I have been selling for the last six months. I spend about $500 to $600 every day for raw materials. But you are not getting channa. The budget said they removed the VAT on a number of items. But I am not seeing it. It’s the same pressure.”
She added: “I have to pay rent for my spot ($1,200). I have to pay rent about $3,000. Landlords are coming for their money. Right now, the Internet is down. It’s a daily struggle.”
Imbert should stop fooling people
Inside the pharmacy, Tunapuna businessman Glenwayne Suchit said: “The budget is not for me. I don’t eat ketchup, pigtail, cereal, cornflakes or curry. The Finance Minister (Colm Imbert) should get serious, and, stop trying to fool people.”
Suchit said there are about six potholes dotting his morning commute... especially in Mt Hope. He feels more focus should be placed on rehabilitating the homeless who frequent the San Juan Promenade.
He said: “They are not all mentally ill, or drug addicts. Some of them have fallen upon extremely hard times. We have to help them. They are people like us. I helped two of them get cleaned up and employed. Some other businessmen and I help them with meals. We can’t stand by and see suffering.” He also said there was the need for traffic wardens because he found the congestion on the streets frustrating and stressful.
Suchit also said the San Juan Regional Corporation has decimated the thriving crowds that frequented the market, by making parking difficult along Coldatinta Avenue.
Valencia resident David Jaikaran, a coconut vendor, said: “The budget is about give and take. I might be able to buy curry, cheese and pigtail, but I certainly can’t buy an electrical car. My sales went down. But you have to make the best out of it.”
“In all the years, I have been operating in the Croisee, it’s the first time I have not seen heavy traffic. People are not coming out to buy like before. Commerce has dwindled. It’s just a sign of the times... and Covid-19,” Jaikaran added.
It’s like nothing changed
At the entrance to the San Juan market, Arima resident Roger Jugoon said: “Budget or no budget, I have to work. Hustle. Even though they took the VAT from certain items, it’s like nothing changed. You are not seeing much difference. People don’t have money to buy food.
Jugoon added: “If you are hustling in the main street in the Croisee, the police will run you. It’s always hide and seek, cat and mouse.
Inside the immaculately clean market, stalls were stacked with fruits, vegetables, dry goods and pickled meats.
St Vincent-born vendor Anniss Toby said: “Sales are slow. Not what it used to be. I did not listen to the budget. I was busy working. I spoke to my brother in St Vincent. They are doing okay after the La Soufriere eruption.”
Vendor Jayanti MacCoon, who sells smoked herring and slabs of saltfish, said: “Look around, the market is slow. We have produce to sell. It’s tough. People don’t have money like before. People don’t want to spend the little cash they are left with for a rainy day.”
Crab vendor Martha Cassie said: “I must say, the Corporation keeps the market clean. People are sweeping and cleaning every day. But the customers are not coming like before. Sales are slow. San Juan always had a big market. Now you can dance in the aisles.”
Cassie added: “It was closed for about eight months. San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein asked the councillors to open up the market for us. We are now open from Mondays to Fridays, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday, we are open from 6 a.m. to noon. People did not know we were back in business. We were closed for such a long time during the pandemic, that people went elsewhere to shop. The wholesalers hitched their prices because of the rains. We just have to hold on.”
Outside the market, another gentleman was selling bois bande root—which is expected to boost virility—at $20 each. He boasted, “I have the right medicine to combat any goadie (dialect for swollen testicles) problems. Tell Nicki Minaj to send her cousin’s friend by me. I will fix him.”