People losing more money to scammers ...than ever before

IT now appears highly unlikely that the Canadian Methanol behemoth, Methanex, will breathe life back into Titan, their mothballed plant in this country, in the foreseeable future.

Despite a glimmer of hope offered by Methanex’s chief executive officer, Rich Sumner, during an investor call in February, the past six months have yielded no encouraging developments, and the company’s latest investor call sheds no light on a potential path ahead.