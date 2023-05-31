PEOPLE are willing to reduce their electricity consumption including letting their homes run on solar power but with the cost of living already being so high, choosing a more environmentally-friendly way of living comes at an added cost.
Following a public awareness survey on renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy pricing in Trinidad and Tobago, it was found that there is room to increase energy-efficient behaviours.
While turning off one’s lights and air conditioning units when not in use, hanging clothes on a line to dry instead of in an electric dryer and even using LED bulbs proved common among citizens, going a step further to reduce costs and protect the environment by installing solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and even purchasing energy saving appliances, are not as common.
Why is that?
Well, from the survey, many people said they desired to do so, but many either cannot afford to or the regulations to install solar power just aren’t common knowledge.
In an effort to move toward increasing energy conservation and energy efficient behaviour locally, the government in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union (EU) delegation of Trinidad and Tobago has partnered under an initiative called the Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (GCCA+).
Together, this partnership is implementing a project entitled “Support to the Implementation of the Trinidad and Tobago’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)”.
Speaking to the Express following the presentation of the survey findings for the GCCA+ project held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain yesterday, UNDP’s Renewable Energy consultant Dr Curtis Boodoo said both the government and citizens can work toward making the country more energy efficient.
While he admitted that the government has been doing its part to promote energy efficiency such as the LED lighting programme, zero tax for electricity vehicles which contributes to increasing clean energy in the transportation sector and its latest 112 megawatts solar project called Project Lara, more can be done.
He said the government can look into subsidising high-use and energy-efficient appliances since energy-efficient appliances can cost twice the amount of non-energy efficient appliances.
Similarly, people should be paying more attention at which appliances are more energy-efficient when purchasing, that can be anything from their refrigerators, washing machines and microwaves since these were ranked as the three highest high electricity consumption appliances form the survey.
This included low-income households where the combined income was below $8,000 monthly.
Now when it comes to solar power, though persons said they were interested in having it installed in their homes, it was evident that many people cannot afford it.
Asked what the average cost of solar panels were, Boodoo said a three kilowatt system can cost on average $50,000 to $60,000.
Additionally, the survey found several other barriers pertaining to solar energy including lack of locally trained persons to install it, and the compatibility of infrastructure such as not enough yard or roof space to install solar panels.
The survey was conducted during the period February 3 and March 7 2023 and 522 households were interviewed via online and telephone surveying.
Fifty-one per cent of the sample size were males while 49 per cent were females aging 18 to 65 years and older.
Persons surveyed included 23 per cent residents in West Trinidad, 20 per cent residents of Central, 23 per cent from the East, 29 per cent from South Trinidad and five percent from Tobago.