Perenco invests US$200 million in platform

Perenco group

Official ceremony: Perenco group general manager, Benoît de la Fouchardière, from left, celebrates the ribbon cutting for the refurbishment of the Macarius Power platform with general manager of Perenco, Gregoire de Courcelles; permanent secretary (Ag), Ministry of Energy, Penelope Bradshaw-Niles; permanent secretary (Ag), Ministry of Energy, Sandra Fraser; Energy Minister Stuart Young and Perenco group director Eric d’Argentre, at the ceremony on Thursday at the Caridoc ship yard in Chaguaramas.

PERENCO T&T Ltd (Perenco) made an investment of US$200 million in its first platform, “Macarius Power,” to be installed in the Teak, Samaan & Poui (TSP) fields, located off the southeast coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

Perenco, an Anglo-French energy company, is the operator of the consortium that manages the TSP fields, with a 70 per cent stake acquired in 2016.

The company and its local partners, Heritage Petroleum and the National Gas Company (NGC) launched a three-year platform refurbishment programme in early 2021.

A ceremony was held on Thursday afternoon, at the Caribbean Dockyard (Caridoc) in Chaguaramas, where the Macarius Power is currently moored.

In a statement yesterday, Perenco said: “The programme aims to modernise the TSP’s fields, replacing the existing gas-lift infrastructure and operations with electric submersible pumps and electrification of all TSP platforms.

“The first phase of this initiative has already increased production by 25 per cent. The next phase of the investment plan includes the installation of the Macarius Power, conversion of gas lift systems to ESP, produced water-reinjection programmes and well rehabilitation.”

The oil and gas company explained that the Macarius Power, which was previously a drilling rig, was recycled and converted at Caridoc, fully utilizing the skills and expertise of the local workforce.

“The installation of the Macarius Power, with two gas turbines on board, will provide reliable and clean electrical power to the TSP platforms reducing the overall carbon footprint of TSP operations by 30 per cent over the next three years, in line with this country’s sustainable development goals,” it noted.

Further, the company said as this project develops, the plan is to fully electrify the remaining platforms and move to a centralised low-emission, gas-fired power generation system.

“Perenco is committed to enhancing and developing local resources, to support economic growth and human development in the 14 partner countries where it operates. The installation of the platform is just one step in which Perenco affirms their strong commitment to T&T and strengthening their collaboration with projects and investments for a bright and sustainable future,” the company added.

The platform is expected to be installed by the end of this year.

