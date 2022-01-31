A Petrotrin situation in reverse is how the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) is describing the proposed move by majority State-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) to restructure the company amid declining revenues.
Speaking at a media conference yesterday, ahead of this morning’s meeting with the management of TSTT, CWU secretary general Clyde Elder claimed that TSTT’s subsidiary, Amplia Communications Ltd, was being positioned to replace TSTT.
“Amplia will be the trojan horse that comes in to take over everything. So when you kill TSTT, Amplia comes in as the knight in shining armour to save the day. Amplia has no union, it’s a separate company, they work for a quarter of the salary that TSTT workers getting,” Elder claimed.
“What value did Amplia bring to TSTT, if any? What is the profit and loss statement of Amplia? Because if you look at it critically you will see that Amplia is being propped up by TSTT. You will see that this restructuring is really a Petrotrin situation in reverse, because with Petrotrin, they closed it down and then opened Heritage. In this instance, they opened Amplia first and closed down TSTT,” he added.
Elder said he expected TSTT to announce mass job losses at today’s meeting with the CWU.
“Because we in the trade union movement know that when you speak about restructuring, you’re really speaking about sending home workers, you’re really speaking about job losses. While they (TSTT) have not said that to us, at least not yet, we can only anticipate that come tomorrow (today) that is what they are going to say to us,” he said.
Elder asserted that if there was anyone who could stop the TSTT restructuring it was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
He emphasised that TSTT was blaming its declining revenues on the Covid-19 pandemic when “every single home must have internet access to ensure that children go to school and people go to work and that they can have zoom”.
“So how are they not making money when broadband (usage) has increased by more than 40 per cent, by their own statistics. So they’re coming tomorrow (today) to basically lie to us,” Elder said.
Joining in solidarity with the CWU were head of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) Ancel Roget and general secretary of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) Michael Annisette.
In a statement on January 17, TSTT said for its financial year which ended on the March 31, 2021, its revenue fell by TT$453 million - 18 per cent less than the prior year.
“This material decline was partly due to issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic and a combination of economic and technological factors both unique to the Trinidad and Tobago market as a direct result of the global digital revolution in the telecommunications industry,” said the majority State-owned company, adding, “Regionally and internationally, networks are under pressure: internet traffic is growing exponentially, but the price per gigabyte is declining almost as rapidly, and the result is a downward pressure on revenue growth and margins.”