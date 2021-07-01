Phoenix Park confident of continued profits

Chief executive of Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL) Dominic Rampersad yesterday expressed confidence that the company will perform as well in its second quarter, which ended on Wednesday, as it did in its first quarter.
Rampersad was speaking at a news conference after the end of the annual meeting of publicly listed NGL for its 2020 financial year.
NGL is an investment holding company for the 39 per cent stake in PPGPL.
NGL reported an after-tax profit of $49.97 million in its first quarter, which ended on March 31, 2021, compared to a loss of $8.73 million during the same three-month period in 2020.
Rampersad said there has been a recovery in the prices of petrochemical products since the fourth quarter of 2020.
That recovery has had an impact on the price of PPGPL’s main product, which is natural gas liquids comprising propane, butane and natural gasoline.
“Following on from quarter one, we saw a similar trend in quarter two. And quarter two having ended on Wednesday, I can say that our results for quarter two would follow a similar trend as quarter one,” Rampersad said.
He said if there are no negative disruptions in the energy market, both PPGPL and NGL should have stable profits for the remainder of 2021.
“Whether we are going to see any shocks in the system in quarters three and four that we have not heard of yet, I can’t say. But as things stand now we have product to market. We have signed contracts with customers and once there are no shocks in the market as we saw in the last year-and-a-half, we should be able to deliver a steady stream of income back to our shareholders,” said Rampersad.
Comparing the benchmark price of NGL’s products, the PPGPL CEO said for the first five months of this year, average prices of propane, butane and natural gasoline at the Mont Belvieu benchmark have been double last year’s levels.
He also said Mont Belvieu prices have a strong correlation with US natural gas prices, which traded above US$3.50 per mmbtu on Wednesday.
This compares to the US natural gas price one year ago, which traded then at about US$1.75 per mmbtu.
“We have seen a steady recovery...we have seen prices more than double where they were a year ago. At the end of December last year when we did our budget, prices today are double what we had budgeted,” Rampersad said.
He cited two reasons to account for the positive outlook for the future.
One is that the company’s operational costs are expected to be about ten per cent of its gross revenue.
He said revenue is projected to be about US$300 million while its operating costs would be about US$33 million.
The other factor is that the company paid off all of its debts in March 2021.
“Even if, as we look at future investments, with an improving financial condition, and with a balance sheet that is debt-free, we would have the capacity to fund these developments and still allow us to grow and manage our business,” Rampersad said.
Dividends
Chief financial officer of PPGPL, and principal officer at NGL, Sheldon Sylvester, told the journalists at the virtual news conference that despite the recovery in product prices and in NGL profits, he did not think the natural gas liquids producer would return to paying a dividend of $1.50, as it had done in previous years.
“If we factor in dividends from Phoenix Park, based on what they are projecting, it is unlikely that that $1.50 in dividends could be paid by NGL,” said Sylvester, adding that if one took a $1.50 dividend and multiplied it by NGL shares outstanding, it would be more than the company’s cash resources.
“If NGL were to do that, it would wipe out our cash balances, which would not be prudent,” said Sylvester.
In response to another question, he explained NGL does not pay taxes on its share of profit from PPGPL. NGL pays taxes on the dividend it receives on PPGPL.
“Not corporation tax. The only tax that is applicable is the Green Fund Levy and the Business Levy.”