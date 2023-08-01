Pinkberri Kosmetique; a small business with big dreams

June Alfred-Rogers

Owner of Pinkberri Kosmetique June Alfred-Rogers with her range of products at the recently concluded Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) held at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya. —PHOTO: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

A class project actualised into a business; this is the story of how Pinkberri Kosmetique, a business based in Adventure Micro Enterprise Centre in Plymouth, Tobago, was created.

The owner, 52-year-old June Alfred-Rogers is currently pursuing her degree in Business Accounting.

Describing herself as a part-time entrepreneur, Alfred-Rogers is employed with the Tobago House of Assembly’s Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport and learned her trade in soap-making in 2016 through a course offered by the Division.

“Pinkberri Kosmetique was created because of skin issues I had and I said to myself for me to be able to benefit from it I wanted other persons to benefit from it also, so I decided to create a brand,” she said.

Alfred-Rogers said she used her salary to buy materials when she started her business in October 2016.

“I had dry, leathery skin, so when I was going to high school I could have used like glycerine or sometimes just Vaseline and my skin still used to itch and flake,” she said.

“It was a horrible look for me and for my mother and I said to myself when I started doing my degree with COSTAATT (College of Science Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago), I had to create a business plan” Alfred-Rogers said.

It was while doing that project that she came up with the name for her business, she said.

“We manufacture 100 per cent natural hand-crafted soaps, bath and body (products), hair essentials (oils), and also our premium soy wax candles.

“We also have our hair essential oils line and we also have our new line - our sargassum seaweed line which is the Tobago blue economy line,” she said.

Alfred-Rogers explained that the seaweed line helped with skin health issues such as pityriasis rosea, dermatitis, wrinkles, acne and mark removal.

“It is a wonder product” she said. She boasted that fruits and vegetables are the main ingredients used to manufacture her products.

Her products range from $30 bars of soaps to $150 anti-wrinkle line face moisturiser, she said, adding that most of her products were designed to target skin issues.

“We have charcoal, it’s a detoxing soap; rosemary and charcoal for sensitive and oily skin, turmeric, ginger and cocoa butter which is good for removing dark spots.”

She said her top sellers are her body butters.

Alfred-Rogers said she has a range of products that cater to men such as beard balms, beard oil, beard shampoos, body butters, soaps and lotions.

According to Alfred-Rogers she participated in the recently concluded Trade and Investment Convention with the intention of widening her reach to customers through new distributors in Trinidad.

Currently, Alfred-Rogers said, there are only two distributors of her products in Trinidad, the Fashion Arch Gallery in St James and The Little Souk in La Romain.

“We also have intentions some day of being able to export our products to the Caribbean, USA, and Canada” she added.

Pinkberri Kosmetique will be participating in the upcoming St Lucia Trade mission which is being supported by exporTT and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Opposition Leader worried about another ‘Clico meltdown’

Opposition Leader worried about another ‘Clico meltdown’

The Central Bank Governor has been called upon to guarantee people there is not another “Clico meltdown” on the horizon.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and officials at NCB Global and Guardian Holdings to indicate whether investments in NCB Global could lead to risks.

MyTripTT: Aiming to redefine rideshare

MyTripTT: Aiming to redefine rideshare

AS a regular user of rideshare services, Richard Cornwall said he knew firsthand the challenges that often accompanied accessing such platforms, especially for those who aren’t tech-savvy.

Frustrated by the lack of personalised assistance and the inability to pre-book services, Cornwall saw an opportunity to revolutionise the rideshare experience in Trinidad & Tobago.

Endcash sees uptick in users

Endcash sees uptick in users

MORE than 25,000 people have so far downloaded Republic Bank Ltd’s digital wallet, Endcash, the bank’s marketing manager for its personal segment Damian Cooper has said.

And more than 1,700 merchants are now accepting Endcash, Cooper said.

“What we have seen over the last three to six months is that the uptake has been really good so we now have in excess of 25,000 customers or persons who have downloaded the Endcash wallet and we have over 1,700 merchants that accept Endcash,” Cooper told the Express Business.

Etsy accused of ‘destroying’ sellers by withholding money

ONLINE marketplace Etsy has come under fire from sellers for putting 75 per cent of their takings on hold for 45 days.

Hundreds of small businesses recently got an email from Etsy notifying them it was actioning its “reserve system”.

Ceramics seller Rachel Collyer said Etsy was holding £899 of her money, which means she cannot afford to buy materials to keep producing.

Pinkberri Kosmetique; a small business with big dreams

Pinkberri Kosmetique; a small business with big dreams

A class project actualised into a business; this is the story of how Pinkberri Kosmetique, a business based in Adventure Micro Enterprise Centre in Plymouth, Tobago, was created.

The owner, 52-year-old June Alfred-Rogers is currently pursuing her degree in Business Accounting.

A dream comes to light

A dream comes to light

Most people see opportunity, but let it slip by, never attempting to grasp it.

Not Princes Town merchandiser Vadewatie Singh.

Realising that there was a scarcity in the marketplace, her family took up the art of candle making eight months ago, teaching themselves how to create white candlesticks by studying videos on YouTube.