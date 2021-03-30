Planning an exit-Covid strategy for your business

ABOUT one year ago, the business sector was thrown into disarray with the declaration of a global pandemic. It was a situation that even the best laid disaster recovery plans fell short of anticipating. Since then, companies have all attempted to pivot—some successfully, others not—in the quest to remain operational. Twelve months on, one thing is certain: the short-term outlook for Trinidad and Tobago will be dictated by the evolution of the coronavirus.
Over December 2020-January 2021, the T&T Chamber surveyed its membership to understand their capacity development needs for 2021.
It is important to note that T&T’s economy is not only grappling with the socio-economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, but underlying economic issues. Trinidad and Tobago is heavily dependent on the production of energy and was affected by the decline of hydrocarbon prices in recent years as well as reduced production levels.
A host of other factors such as low labour productivity, inefficient government services, bureaucracy and poor procurement practices have hampered economic development and transformation.
The public sector will continue to face the balancing act of managing expenditure carefully and financing initiatives aimed not only at macroeconomic stability but also at facilitating business activity.
The increasing lack of availability of foreign exchange has been a daunting challenge for the Trinidad and Tobago business community over the past five years. According to the Central Bank, conditions in the foreign exchange market remained relatively tight in 2020.
Respondents to a joint Chambers survey conducted in January 2021 indicated the following challenges:
• Insufficient resources to adequately maintain supply chains, which limits companies’ ability to meet customer needs.
• Inability to procure essential equipment or components due to unavailability of forex to pay suppliers.
• More stringent credit terms from suppliers due to local companies continuously delaying payments.
• Loss of credibility with suppliers and customers due to continuous delays in payments and delivery of goods and foreign components.
• Inability to meet commitments to foreign suppliers in a timely manner has affected the credibility of local firms and led to their accounts and goods/services being put on hold.
While the pandemic continues to have broad-based negative impacts on the performance of the economy, there have still been encouraging signs of adaptation by private sector firms to pandemic-induced constraints, such as utilising more electronic interfaces with clients and streamlining work processes, among others.
Diversifying the economy remains the main challenge (and necessity) facing T&T. We have no other option as a country but to pursue this goal unswervingly. The trends and data have been consistently pointing us in this direction prior to 2020. With or without a pandemic our business community has no option but to transform. Covid-19 has simply accelerated the pace at which change has come.
As part of its mandate to help to equip the business sector with the tools to survive and thrive in the new normal, this year the Chamber will present its Annual Business Meeting on April 22, themed “Change that matters: Defining trends for 2021 and achieving your company’s greatest potential”. The aim is for private businesses to continue to tap into avenues for boosting performance using more efficient processes, integrating more technology and re-tooling skill sets as the country prepares for more intense global competition in the post-pandemic world.
Currently, local operators must figure out ways to remain competitive. The fact remains that Trinidad and Tobago has been growing less attractive as an investment option and especially in the face of high capital mobility. Although the CSME has provided a stable market which has become more valuable in these pandemic times, it is clear that we must take bold steps to re-invent our businesses, and the pathways to delivering products and services.
This year, the Chamber is partnering with the world-renowned McKinsey and Company which has been helping companies prepare their Covid-exit strategies. In a paper titled “This way out: How leading companies chart a full-potential Covid-Exit”, Laczkowski, Hirt, Sanders, Bauman, and Martin noted: “Half measures and incrementalism won’t work when your company emerges from a crisis... Our research on the “all in” approach to transformation illuminates what we’ve found to almost always be the best way forward: full speed ahead. Our findings from past downturns confirm, as well, that companies that take an all-in approach emerge stronger and sustain that competitive advantage for almost a decade afterward. Whether your organisation’s transformation should be primarily or equally about portfolio moves or performance improvements misses the point. To succeed, you need to consider both, and your transformations need to go big.”
What exactly does it mean, and how can you develop a plan for your own company? In the future world that is here, the key to competitiveness is innovation. It will require strategic imagination and a re-think of almost every aspect of management as we know it.
Our virtual forum will feature keynote speakers Justin Sanders and Keith Martin, both of whom are Partners at McKinsey (and co-authors of the above paper) who will link with the local business community on April 22.
Other panellists will include president-elect of the Chamber, Charles Pashley, Maria Daniel, Strategy & Transactions Partner at EY, John de Silva, managing director at Lasco Distributors Limited of Jamaica and Shaun Rampersad, chief operating officer at Ramps Logistics.
We invite Trinidad and Tobago’s business community to join the discussion via Zoom from 10-11.50 a.m. We look forward to seeing you online!