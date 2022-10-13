PM: Chinese contractors make $2.5 billion claim

Government has been hit with a TT$2.5 billion (US$380 million) claim from the Chinese contractors of the aluminium smelter plant as a result of the cancellation of the project in 2010.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the Diego Martin Constituency’s 49th annual conference on Wednesday night.

He said the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government “improperly shut down the project”.