PM: Chinese contractors make $2.5 billion claim

Government has been hit with a TT$2.5 billion (US$380 million) claim from the Chinese contractors of the aluminium smelter plant as a result of the cancellation of the project in 2010.
This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the Diego Martin Constituency’s 49th annual conference on Wednesday night.
He said the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government “improperly shut down the project”.
The Prime Minister said in an attempt to diversify the economy, the Manning Government decided to build an aluminium smelter plant but “some people who were comfortable where they were and didn’t care who got a job, resisted, saying that the smelter would kill us” (the citizens of T&T)”. He said Bahrain, which is the same size as Trinidad and Tobago, was one of the world’s leading producers of aluminium and was making money and living at one of the highest standards in the world, selling the same aluminium that they (those people who opposed the plant) said would have killed people in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Prime Minister said the UNC came into office and shut down the plant and “chased out” the contractor. “While they were in office, the contractor kept making their claims for that action. It (the UNC Government) ignored it, they danced around it, they did everything except deal with it because they didn’t want you (the people) to know that there was a cost to that political action,” he said.
The Prime Minister said it took a while for the claims to start coming after the PNM took office, but now the Chinese contractor was pressing for their compensation. He said “the project was well on the way, in fact the power station TGU was built and ready to be used. That power was supposed to be going to the smelter (plant) but since there was no smelter, after years of wasting money we got it (TGU) into the national grid. You know what the claim is, now that the Chinese company has said ‘enough is enough, time’s up, we want our money’ and they intend to prosecute it now? The claim is for US$380 million. That is TT$2.5 billion, for having improperly shut down a project with a contract and for which there were works taking place and the project was politically extinguished”.
Saying that the UNC was making a song and dance about Vincent Nelson’s $150 million legal claim, the Prime Minister asked: “You think the people who did that (with the smelter plant) have any interest in (legal) claims and in your money. And to see her talking about some man, ‘some convict’ and a claim of $150 million. I am talking here about US$380 million with documents and a contractor which says that T&T owes this money for work or for circumstances where there is a contract to be pursued. And that is left for the PNM to deal with, because we are dealing with it now. And at the appropriate time we will approach the Parliament and give all the details surrounding this.”
Background
Alutrint and the China National Machinery and Equipment Import and Export Corp signed an agreement in 2005 to build a US $540 million aluminium complex that would have produced 125,000 tonnes per year. Alutrint was a joint venture between the NGC and the Sural Group of Venezuela.
The deal included several downstream projects that would use the output, including an automotive parts and car wheel plant, rod mill and wire and cable plants. There was vociferous protest from several groups, including environmentalist Wayne Kublalsingh (who described the project as an “ecological nightmare”) and other activists who feared health and environmental effects.
In June 2009 High Court judge Mira Dean-Armourer quashed the environmental permit—the Certificate of Environmental Clearance—for the project, saying that the CEC issued to Alutrint in 2007 had failed to take into consideration the cumulative impact of three major industrial projects, including the smelter.
Besides the smelter, a power plant and a port facility were planned. Dean Armourer said while the court had no jurisdiction over the construction of the smelter plant, it was concerned about the threat and irreversible damage to the environment. The Manning government announced that it would appeal the decision. The Manning government was voted out of office in 2010.