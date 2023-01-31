PM commends PriceSmart’s Sustainable Solutions Plant

Prime Minister commended PriceSmart’s new Sustainable Solutions Plant, the first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago.
Speaking to reporters yesterday during a tour of the building at Unit 11, Trinity Lane and Bagasse Road at Point Lisas Business Park, Point Lisas, Couva, the Prime Minister called PriceSmart’s project “brilliant”.
“There are opportunities for us and we must not just talk about the opportunities but we must find them—and then we must do it. We will continue to import nice things from abroad because that’s what we do; and that’s how we are but look what we can do here,” Rowley said.
“PriceSmart is not just about distributing other people’s items but today they made themselves a producer of items in Trinidad and Tobago that can find their way in the markets outside Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
The PriceSmart Sustainable Solutions plant is about 30,000 square feet in size.
It supports the company’s goal of fostering a more sustainable global economy by converting bio-resins into consumer packaging.
The facility manufactures its containers using materials that are good for home composting which eliminates the need to recycle plastic.
This facility was created as a first stage in the development of a manufacturing facility that will supplement PriceSmart’s current activities and significantly lessen the environmental effect of its packaging.
In its second phase, bio-resins and recycled PET will still be used to create a variety of products, including waste-disposal-ready films and a wider range of packaging.
Executive of regional operations Brud Drachman said the new plant will generate foreign exchange for PriceSmart and also open up job opportunities.
The total investment in this project, apart from the facility leased from Edan Khan Properties, is US$3.7 million.
He said, What we have here is a manufacturing facility that utilises bio-resins that we convert through a process of extrusion and thermal forming into products that can be sold at PriceSmart and used in the packaging of food. For example one of the top items we are going to be selling out of the plant into PriceSmart and other users are meat trays – it will cover meat, chicken, and fish. Traditionally those are made from styrofoam. Styrofoam is one of the biggest contaminants in the environment today. Our product is compostable—meaning that if you put it in your yard in 200 days or less it will compost to its original compostable form.
Drachman said the new facility, which employs approximately 15 people right now, is still actively hiring and expects to hire more local associates by the end of 2023 as it scales up to full capacity.
The Sustainable Solutions Plant is capable of producing five million units per month, and PriceSmart plans to expand its capacity to an average of 20 million units per month.
The plant will directly serve PriceSmart’s network of membership warehouse clubs throughout Central and South America and the Caribbean.
Dragon gas
Asked by reporters if the Dragon gas field and a plant like PriceSmart’s could signal a turnaround for the economy, the Prime Minister said, “Well, I don’t know that (Dragon) has happened yet but the potential for it to happen is all good news, and there are good areas for us to explore.
“Strengthening our energy involvement and our downstream product and gas supply can only be good for Trinidad and Tobago.”
The Prime Minister said that even if Trinidad and Tobago found a field within its borders, it will take some time to market it, but the most important thing was that the country got it.
Before his speech, Rowley took out his PriceSmart membership card from his wallet and said that while he was issued the second PriceSmart card, as indicated by the number on the card from PriceSmart in 2002, he was curious who had the first card.
His comment got a chuckle from the crowd but no answer.