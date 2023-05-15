PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday met with Special Presidential Adviser for the Americas, former United States senator Chris Dodd at the White House, Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Washington, DC.
Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young also attended the meeting.
“The talks featured extensive discussions which surrounded progressing Trinidad and Tobago’s energy security and the potential effects of same on Caricom and the wider Americas,” a release from the Office of the Prime Minister stated.
Amos Hochstein, State Department Senior Advisor for Energy Security, Juan Gonzalez, Special Assistant to the President and NSC Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere and Eric Jacobson, Office of Vice President were also present at the meeting.
“Parties agreed to continue working together to secure energy stability for the region,” it stated.