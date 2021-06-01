PM nips burgeoning grab-and-go industry

LAST Saturday, during his now regular press conference, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that restaurants will no longer be allowed to sell pre-packaged meals through arrangements with supermarkets and other outlets.
“Closure means closure,” Rowley said as he moved swiftly to stem a “loophole,” which he said defeated the purpose of the public health regulations.
Restaurants and street food vendors were among those businesses ordered to stop providing meals to groceries, supermarkets and pharmacies to limit the movement of people and curb the spread of Covid-19.
But before Rowley’s intervention, Trinis were grabbing-and-going a wide variety of pre-packaged, cooked foods, salads and desserts at delis within supermarkets, groceries, gas stations and pharmacies.
Before last weekend, the grab-and-go hot sellers included rotisserie chicken, Creole lunches including chicken, rice and vegetables, and doubles with sauces.
Trinis enjoy food, be it curried duck and ground provision at a Valencia River lime or the trek to Maracas for bake and shark. Pigtail soup is usually prepared on Saturdays. So it was not surprising that several businessmen and supermarket managers said they had noticed a sharp increase in the demand for the pre-packaged meals and delicacies, which have been banned from retail establishments.
Amid the curfew and the state of emergency, which were declared last month, both essential and non-essential workers were jostling each other for pre-packaged meals, which range from $15 to $100 depending on the dish.
Among the popular restaurants that provided this sought-after service were Joseph’s, Trotters, Kam Wah, Rizzoni’s, Royal Castle and Juman’s, Sylvie’s and Don’s Roti. Other restaurants were advertising their intention to begin providing their meals as a “grab-and-go” option in partnership with various supermarkets. Even the manager of a popular bakery on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain, had started serving home-cooked meals like pelau and cole slaw at $25. each. She advertised on a chalk board.
Increased demand
In a telephone interview last week Saturday, grocery department manager at St Augustine Massy Stores, Jason Fong Yit, gave an eyewitness account of the crowd response to Massy’s grab-and go offerings. He said Massy Stores has delis at its West Mall, Marabella and El Dorado branches as well.
Asked if there was a greater demand for pre-packaged meals, he said: “ Yes there has been an increase. We have increased the number of meals daily, and it’s like not enough. If we were accustomed to 150 customers during the day, it has doubled up to 300. I am just using it as an average. There is an insatiable demand for hot lunches and barbecued wings. All our products that we craft ourselves, are in demand. Our bread products are also hot sellers.”
He added: “Sometimes customers come for lunch. They may pick up one or two items, which is good business. Some of the customers have a high level of intolerance since they may have to wait a little longer for the meals.”
Meals from trollies
Fong Yit said he had noticed a dip and then a rise in the demand for pre-packaged meals.
“To be honest with you, it started from the first lockdown. There was an increase and a demand. Sales had dropped for food. But then you could not get food outside. So people could come into the grocery and get food. We had about 150 customers. But the lunches were finishing quickly. Meat, fish, beef with vegatables and rice might retail at about $31, with lamb stew fetching about $60 for a meal. Rotisserie fetched about $51. We had affordable prices.”
He also noticed people picking up meals from the trollies.
“At times, you can’t even pack it out because the demand is so great. Everybody’s rushing. I sent a security guard to control things. I was serious about no congregating. I did everything to ensure they complied with the rules. Not taking any chances,” he said.
But there was a huge demand for fry chicken and wings at about $30.
He said: “Since they could not get KFC or Royal Castle, they were coming here for fry chicken. The demand was great. People who love fried chicken could get about six packs. You can pair it with fries or bread. The average customer is not going to pick up one pack. As a manager, you have to have conversations back and forth and exercise patience.
“People have to understand we have our own mental stress, and we are essential workers. But everybody was rushing. It seems as though Trinis don’t cook. You won’t believe how some customers behaved badly for food,” he added.
Dependence on local
farmers, suppliers
On the food preparation, he said: “The majority of outlets sell food. Once there’s a bakery and a kitchen, you will get food. We have cooks and our kitchens. We have about four or five cooks. Some are doing wings. We have people cooking on site. No caterers. Arawak (chicken factory) would drop the chicken. We are a “chicken country”. So you could understand what is happening when it comes to fry chicken.”
In a telephone interview on Sunday, Fong Yit said he had heard about the directive. He said they will have to decide on the details on the way forward.
Pre-packed meals were also sold at SuperPharm in Trincity, and at O’Meara Road, Arima, which houses a gas station and Presto.
In a telephone interview last week Monday, Superpharm’s innovation and business development manager, Jean-Luc Mouttet said: “Absolutely, there’s been an increase. We had a decent amount of sales since restaurants closed. We had good sales at Presto in Trincity. We sold rotisserie chicken, and chicken items. We sold shark and bake from Richards (Maracas) and roti from Don’s (Diego Martin). We sold pre-packaged cold doubles and tasty, local meals.”
He added: “We worked with local suppliers before Covid-19. The local farmers are really fine gentlemen. We worked with them to increase their sales. We wanted to secure the supply chain. We wanted to ensure everything was done safely so we tried to implement safety measures among all our suppliers. You can imagine there were a lot of logistics involved. We worked with the suppliers. At SuperPharm and Presto market, we sourced about three or four products like cucumbers through our local farmers. Grapes and strawberries are imported.”
On the delivery to customers, he said: “We worked hard to ensure the stores were safe. We worked hard to ensure there was no congregating. We have to maintain standards.”
But he noticed a “lot of foot traffic across the board”.
“People were coming for food. Presto functions as a mini-grocery store. Arima (East) is a quick and easy shop. We even sold local produce items that customers would want like cucumbers and tomatoes. They did not have to go to the supermarket. We sold bread. Presto is an overall pop-up shop. It’s a quick stop. It’s a different model. The Presto model is like a convenience store. We sold a lot of chicken items.”
Asked about the margins, he said: “Margins have changed. The average cost for a sandwich is between $25 and $47. There is variety; whether you like sweet or savoury. We even introduced a chow package and a fruit platter. Prices vary. Fruit cups fetch $15. We have meals that can go to about $60. Rotisserie chicken is done in store. We don’t produce the Linda’s items.”
He also urged the country to “pull together, during this tough time”.
Meals for elderly
At Starlite Pharmacy in Maraval on Tuesday, owner Gerald Aboud claimed he is the local pioneer of the “grab-and-go” industry. Aboud also said they worked closely with local manufacturers, suppliers, and well-qualified chefs. He also said they have a small production facility. Aboud said the elderly were the ones who stood to benefit most from the nutritious pre-packaged meals that could range from $40 to about $100. During the time the meals were sold, Aboud said the emphasis was on preventing congregating. The pharmacy was immaculately clean. They also sold a variety of cleaning products and hand sanitisers.
Outside Starlite, medical representative Liesel Shairsingh said: “I bought a chicken wrap at $48. I noticed more people are coming for the meals. People who have to work will grab a quick bite.”
In a telephone interview on Sunday, she said: “I am going to adapt, and make do with what I have at home. I will use what I have. You can even pick up pies in the bakery. You don’t need to have a hot meal. It’s a sacrifice for a short period. The country had to understand ‘closure means closure’.”
On Tuesday, efforts to contact Aboud for a response on the closure proved futile.
Stores told not to replenish meals during the day
Rajiv Diptee, president of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago, presides over about 300 registered supermarkets and groceries. Diptee has emerged as a social commentator on issues affecting the population during the lockdown and SoE.
Diptee said he had encouraged managers to not replenish food items during the day, to avoid congregating. He also paid kudos to Trinis and our ability to innovate and create during the pandemic.
In a telephone interview last week, Diptee said: “People are buying food. Stores have been creative with pre-packaged foods. I even seen a notice where you might get pre-packaged doubles and chicken and chips. Those are like weekend favourites.”
Diptee added: “The sale of pre-packaged foods is now the only option available. So people could go for it. We have advised them to do about 100 and 150 meals. If you do a limited number, people would not be coming back to the stores. There would be no congregating. Stores were advised not to replenish throughout the day.”
People are catering
Diptee also said supermarkets were encouraged to allow one member per household to shop for everyone’s needs.
He said: “The sale of pre-packaged foods was well received. If you walked past the delis, people were getting rice, callaloo and jerk chicken. I know SuperPharm and Starlite introduced bake and shark. Superpharm carries the Presto meals. People are catering. The stores are not making doubles. That’s a different culinary skill.”
He added: “You might want to liaise with your local doubles man. They can drop off the channa at St Christopher’s gas station on Wrightson Road (Port Of Spain). That is not being replenished. Whatever is put is sold. It invovles much preparation and logistics to get pre-packaged meals to customers.”
Diptee also said the retail meals were affordable to customers.
He said: “They are not gourmet meals. They are not fancy dinners with wine and candlelight. They are sold at accessible price points. They come in a range of prices that customers can afford. It’s about grab and go. We have a few specialites. Meals can range from $15. $30. to $40 and higher end. But generally meals are at an accessible price.”
He also said community supermarkets like Rodney’s in Arima, were selling doubles on Saturdays. Xtra Foods had also put out meals. He said most of the supermarkets like he Tru Valu, JTA, S&S Persad, and Persad the Food King, had introduced a “form of grab-and-go”. He said supermarkes were tailoring the meals to suit the tastebuds of the community they were serving.
He said: “They would determine what was a fast seller. Whether it was fry chicken and chips, rotisserie chicken, pizza or rice, beans and meat at about $30.”
Diptee also said they were taking care of essential workers at Couva Hospital by supplying 150 meals every day.
He said: “We are feeding all the staff. It’s important to let them know we care. We have to show them some love. Let us look out for each other. People have to eat whether or not there’s a pandemic,” said Diptee.