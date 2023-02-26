PM: No action on bank profits

THE Trinidad and Tobago mission in Brussels, Belgium, is having its account closed by a Brussels bank.
This was confirmed on Friday by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who said it was not as a result of the EU tax blacklisting of this country.
Responding to a question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles, in Parliament on Friday, on whether the blacklisting of T&T by the EU has led to banks in Brussels closing or threatening to close Trinidad and Tobago accounts, the Prime Minister said the closure was done as part of the EU countries’ mitigation of anti-money laundering risks.
“The closing of the bank account of some diplomatic missions by Belgium banks came as a result of the application of the EU law on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.” He said, recently, Beobank in Brussels had notified the T&T embassy in Brussels that they would be closing the account at the bank on February 28, 2023. He said the embassy requested an extension of time to find a new account and was given until May 2023 to do so.
Asked by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal whether the closure of the account had led to the embassy being inoperable, the Prime Minister reiterated that the embassy had received an extension to May.
“Today is February 23. May has not yet come and the operation of the account is still going on and can continue to do so until May, so there is no question of the operations of the embassy being affected by a closure,” he said.
“Is the Prime Minister saying that the threat of closure of the T&T embassy’s bank account in Brussels is completely separate from the issue of T&T continuing to be on the EU tax blacklist?”
The Prime Minister said he had already stated the reason for the closure.
“If the Member wants to go further afield, he may have information which I do not have,” the PM said.
Asked by Moonilal whether the Deutsche Bank had moved to close all accounts of the Trinidad and Tobago Government throughout the world, the Prime Minister said he had no information about any threat of closure of T&T accounts from Deutsche Bank.
Asked whether in 2018 Scotiabank had closed the account of the T&T embassy in Panama for the same reason, the Prime Minister said he did not have that information.
Situation different in Barbados
And, the Prime Minister does not intend to take any action against local banks in view of what is seen as high bank charges and huge profits.
Asked by the Naparima MP if he was prepared to follow Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley who had ordered a probe into the issue of high bank fees because it was found that this was contributing to the high cost of living in Barbados, the Prime Minister said the situation in Trinidad and Tobago was different from that in Barbados.
“Madam Speaker, once again I want to advise my colleague from Naparima that if he is more comfortable in Barbados, he could go there, yuh know. Because what affects Trinidad and Tobago and what affects Barbados may not be the same thing. I don’t know the basis on which the Prime Minister of Barbados is taking that position. But what I do know is that... our Government’s treatment of our situation is not repeated in Barbados. So I don’t understand how a Member of Parliament could stand up and tell me that I must follow another prime minister in another country...
“Our circumstances determine that the Government’s increase in taxation to 35 per cent was the best action it could have taken.”
Urging Charles to look at who were the beneficiaries of the profits made by the banks, the Prime Minister said: “I would simply like to ask my colleague to look and learn rather than copy.”
The Prime Minister said he wanted to remind Charles that the majority of banks in T&T were publicly traded companies with local shareholders. He said with respect to First Citizens, Republic Bank and Scotiabank, local shareholders benefited from dividends and increased share values.
He said the Government created the NIF, which had the largest shareholding in Republic Bank with over 7,000 bondholders benefiting from profits, shared via dividends.
He added that the National Insurance Board, which pays pensions and other benefits to a broad cross-section of people in this country, many of whom relied solely on these payments, is also a significant shareholder in all major banks.
The Prime Minister said the PNM administration increased the taxation on banks to 35 per cent to tax what Charles called the “higher profits”. The Prime Minister said for someone who, like his Opposition colleagues, spent a lot of time talking about how the economy of T&T had collapsed, he was surprised to hear Charles talking about huge profits at the banks.
Barbados off blacklist
The Naparima MP questioned in Parliament earlier this month why Trinidad and Tobago is still listed as a “non-cooperative jurisdiction for tax purposes”, despite the Opposition’s support of all four pieces of legislation which sought to remove Trinidad and Tobago off the EU blacklist. The four pieces of legislation are the Companies Amendment Act, The Income Tax Amendment Act, The Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters Act (MAAC) and the Tax Information Exchange Agreements Act (TIEA).
Responding, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert said Trinidad and Tobago’s legal framework is still not deemed to be robust enough to enable this country to be moved from the European Union’s tax blacklist.
Imbert said the legislation brought to Parliament was identified to target the known deficiencies at the time. “But, subsequently, they have given us 23 additional recommendations. This is the world we live in and we have to swim in it,” Imbert said.
Asked why all this country’s Caribbean colleagues had been able to engage the EU and identify all the outstanding issues, passed legislation and come off the blacklist, while T&T was still in the position it is today, Imbert said: “Those countries, fortunately for them, do not have an Opposition UNC which refuses to co-operate and refuses to pass special majority legislation.”
Imbert said the main reason for Trinidad and Tobago’s placement on the EU Commission Tax Blacklist was as a result of a non-compliant Global Forum rating under the Exchange of Information on Request (EOIR) and the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) standards.
These have legislative, administrative and operational elements.
He said, in 2019 and 2020, after discussions and consultation with the Global Forum, Trinidad and Tobago enacted four key pieces of legislation, namely, the Companies Amendment Act, The Income Tax Amendment Act, The Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters Act (MAAC) and the Tax Information Exchange Agreements Act (TIEA).
He said Trinidad and Tobago consequently engaged the Global Forum Secretariat to review these four pieces of legislation to ensure that they addressed the known deficiencies sufficiently.
Barbados was removed from EU blacklist two weeks ago.