PM: No ‘adverse effect’ from Credit Suisse crisis

Trinidad and Tobago has not been adversely affected by the recent difficulties faced by Credit Suisse, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.

“This is because the Government did not have any deposits that were threatened by this situation,” he said. He said Credit Suisse had arranged bond financing for the Government and recently for Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd but these were not affected since the Government was not a depositor of Credit Suisse,” he said, as he responded to a question from Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Representatives at the Red House in Port of Spain.