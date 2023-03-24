PM: No ‘adverse effect’ from Credit Suisse crisis

Trinidad and Tobago has not been adversely affected by the recent difficulties faced by Credit Suisse, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.
“This is because the Government did not have any deposits that were threatened by this situation,” he said. He said Credit Suisse had arranged bond financing for the Government and recently for Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd but these were not affected since the Government was not a depositor of Credit Suisse,” he said, as he responded to a question from Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Representatives at the Red House in Port of Spain.
Credit Suisse collapse, which came with a plunge in its share price, led Swiss authorities to broker the bank’s emergency sale to UBS last weekend. See Page 11.
Asked by Rambally whether in light of Credit Suisse share price plunge and the bailout by UBS, Government had concerns about the management of any of its portfolios by Credit Suisse, the Prime Minister said: “We are not and I don’t expect that we will, be interfering with the managers of our portfolio in the HSF, largely because the amount of our exposure to Credit Suisse is very small and it would be handled by the managers in the normal way. And secondly the threat and nervousness of difficulty faced by Credit Suisse has been considerately ameliorated or removed by the purchase of Credit Suisse by UBS. That has stabilised the market and therefore we have no real reason to want to talk to our managers about how they handle our small Credit Suisse portfolio”.
Told that the US Department of State was investigating both UBS and Credit Suisse officials for potentially evading US sanctions and whether he was concerned about this, the Prime Minister said Trinidad and Tobago had a small exposure and the Government did not propose to interfere in the portfolio management on the basis of this investigation.
Implementing
recommendations of 2020
Financial System Stability
Assessment Report
Questioned on the whether the Government and the Central Bank had adopted or implemented any of the recommendations of the 2020 Financial System Stability Assessment report which makes recommendations to improve the resilience of the financial system to shocks and contagion, the Prime Minister said the Central Bank was actively engaged in adopting and/or implementing the recommendations of the 2020 Financial System Stability Assessment Report. In addition, he said, the IMF in its 2023 Article 4 Consultation concluding statement that T&T’s financial system appeared to be sound and resilient. Although there were issues that required monitoring, the IMF said it welcomed the progress being made by the authorities towards enhancing the resilience of the banking and insurance sectors in line with the recommendations of the 2020 Financial System Stability Assessment Report.