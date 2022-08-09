PM praises NIF success

The National Investment Fund Holding Company Ltd (NIF) has made an eighth distribution interest payment of $112.2 million to more than 7,500 bond holders of its $4 billion three-series bond.
Total interest distributions of $897.6 million have been paid out to bondholders, since the launch of NIF in July 2018, the company said in a published statement yesterday.
On February 9, 2023, NIF will make the ninth semi-annual coupon payment to bond holders.
“NIF’s well-structured and diversified portfolio, which was established in July 2018 with a value of $7.9 billion, reached $9.76 billion in December 2021 and $10.02 billion in June 2022,” the company said.
“Notwithstanding the current global challenges including the continuation of Covid-19 with its many variants, increased energy costs and supply chain issues, our Investee Companies have been successfully putting increased energy and focus around their key priorities,” it added.
Commenting on the payout on his Facebook page yesterday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the Opposition attempted to undermine it by labelling it a “Ponzi” scheme.
Rowley went on to state that in the four years since its successful launch, not only has the Opposition been proven wrong, but NIF has now paid out $897.6 million in dividends to its faithful investors—many of whom are just “regular” citizens.
“Furthermore, the investment portfolio on which NIF is based has grown solidly in that time, increasing in value from $7.9 billion to $10.02 billion. A 26.8 per cent increase. Thank you GORTT! And thank you, NIF! Performance beats ole talk every time,” the prime minister stressed.
NIF was created by its sole shareholder, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, to hold five assets. These assets were received by the Government as proceeds from the shareholding of certain assets of CLICO (under supervision of the Central Bank) and CLICO Investment Bank (CIB), as well as an appropriate shareholding of Trinidad Generation Unlimited owned by the Government.
Since 2009, Government has sought to recover funds owed to it arising from the bailout of CLICO and CIB which resulted in CLICO and CIB transferring certain assets held by them to Government, some of which, in addition to the shareholding of TGU, were transferred to NIFHL, according to the company’s website.
These five assets are shares of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd, One Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM), West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd, Angostura Holdings Ltd and Trinidad Generation Unlimited.