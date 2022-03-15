PM: Ray of hope for Dragon deal

“Extremely significant” for the people of Trinidad and Tobago and a ray of hope for the Dragon deal.
This is how Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley feels about the recent visit by senior White House and State Department officials to Venezuela to discuss policy issues with the Maduro government.
The Prime Minister is seeing a ray of hope that the Dragon deal between T&T, Shell and Venezuela’s PDVSA, which was stalled after the US imposed sanctions against Venezuela, has the possibility of becoming reality.
The deal, which involved the development of cross-border gas from Venezuela’s Dragon Gas Field, was signed in August 2018. It was shelved after the Trump administration imposed sanctions on PDVSA.
However, current international developments arising out of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have changed the geopolitical landscape resulting in the visit by White House officials to Caracas last weekend—the first Venezuela visit by a White House official since Hugo Chavez took office in the 1990s.
Commenting on these developments in an interview with the Express last week, the Prime Minister said one of the things the Government has faced since it came to office was the challenge of decreasing gas reserves.
“When we came into government we met proven gas reserves at 12 trillion cubic feet. A new Point Lisas plant would require a 25-year gas contract because they are so expensive to build. That 12 trillion cubic feet of gas cannot guarantee us 25 years of use. We have got to be finding new gas...We have found some gas here and there but not enough to replace on the scale at which we are drawing it down,” he said. “While we were struggling to find big reserves of gas here, two things happened—on the border between us and Venezuela is a gas field that has 10 tcf of gas, the Loren Manatee,” he said.
The dragon lives
Rowley said 17 kilometres from the Hibiscus platform which owned by Shell and the Government is the Dragon Field which has as much gas as there is in T&T. “I went to Venezuela and I negotiated with the Venezuelans and got them to agree to something that they were previously not prepared to do—which is to let somebody else exploit their gas. They agreed. However, the US government placed sanctions on Venezuela and that hampered the progress of this project,” he said.
“Our detractors crowed that the Dragon Deal was dead, but we had the faith that somewhere along the line—having crossed that first hurdle, of getting the Venezuelans to agree for us to bring their gas to Trinidad...(that this development could take place) because there are additional acreages behind the Dragon Field.”
We never gave up
The Prime Minister said the Government pays lobbyists in Washington to advocate on the country’s behalf, adding that the Minister of Energy will be going to Washington next week to be followed by himself “a little later on. Because we have ongoing discussions.
“We talk to the Venezuelans, we talk to the Americans...We have never given up on that (Dragon deal) because the common sense is that if we have infrastructure in Trinidad as we do, and you have gas next door, there is a logical symbiosis and synthesis there. We have an LNG business here.
“We now need two things: gas from liquids for the plant and markets for our products. And that is where this government’s focus has been...We are negotiating now the question of who runs the licence in Dragon. We have always maintained that the government that the UN accepts as the Government in Venezuela is the one that we will deal with,” he said.
The Prime Minister said when he went to the recent gas conference in Qatar, he didn’t go “because I wanted to travel a whole day and a whole night”, but to secure T&T’s interest in the gas business.
He said at that conference he received an invitation to meet with the President of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, which he did.
He said the Iranian President “wanted to find out what was going on here with respect to the country’s LNG business and Venezuela...And while we are fighting these fights to give Trinidad and Tobago a future, to remain in the gas business the UNC has been undermining us actively at every turn”.
He drew attention to the fact that the UNC wrote to the Americans urging them to sanction him as Prime Minister and Minister Stuart Young after Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez paid a one-day visit to T&T.
No animosity between
govts of T&T, Guyana
Asked whether Trinidad and Tobago missed an opportunity in not attending the recent oil summit in Guyana, the Prime Minister said the country had “a big delegation” at that conference. Asked whether there were tensions between this country and Guyana, the Prime Minister said there was “no animosity” between the two countries.
“We are in the gas business. Guyana is in the oil business and the conference was about oil,” he said.
The Prime Minister said his Government and Barbados signed a unitisation agreement, which will allow for the exploration of hydrocarbon resources on the maritime boundary shared by both countries whereby “any gas that Barbados finds, if it has to go to market outside of Barbados, it will come to T&T, once they (Barbados) don’t have a use for it onshore immediately”.
Rowley, who left for Barbados last Friday on a private visit, said he expected to meet Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley while there.
He said two blocks were being developed by BHP billion which straddles the boundaries of both countries.
“We have gas on our side, so it is reasonable to expect that the blocks next to them (on the Barbados side), has gas. Any new discovery will add life to T&T’s gas economy,” he said.
The Prime Minister said without such inputs, “our future date has a sell-by date at Point Lisas. The same way Train One came to grief in 2019 (for not having enough gas), that is what the whole picture looks like if we don’t find more gas. So what this Government has done in the seven years it has been in office is to try and secure the future of Trinidad and Tobago in the gas business.”