PM: Two ferries on the way

A P T James Ferry

The APT James is about to put to sea in the Canary Islands to cross the Atlantic Ocean and the next time she sees land it would be Tobago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.

Speaking on Monday night at the virtual launch of the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) campaign for the Tobago House of Assembly January 25 election, Rowley said the boat was delayed because of bad weather.

He said very soon after, the second vessel, the Buccoo Reef, will be in Tobago in a month or two.

The Prime Minister said when this happens a bridge would have been built between Scarborough and Port of Spain which never existed before because two of the best ferries in the world would be serving this leg.

Rowley also said Cabinet had just approved the disposal of the 24-year-old Express which could not be repaired because it had been wrecked and unserviced for so long.

“We sold it, as is, where is. We will get a few dollars for it and it goes,” he said.

The T&T Spirit, which has been “extensively overhauled”, was doing yeoman service since its repair, he said.

He said the Government now has five vessels—Galleons Passage, the T&T Spirit, Jean de La Valette; APT James and the Buccoo Reef. “We don’t need five vessels so we would have to rationalise that,” he said.

In addition, he said in order to deal with migrant control, two new Coast Guard vessels were coming from Australia very soon “to secure you better and to ensure that aspects of our economy offshore are better protected”.

The Prime Minister said even though world tourism is down, people will start back travelling in the not-too-distant future and when they start doing that, the new Tobago airport terminal would have been completed. He said his Government had been developing Tobago for the future.

“Tobago’s development has not been stymied. As a matter of fact, it is being accelerated,” he said, adding that the people of Tobago would be able to play a bigger role in T&T’s economy.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM: Two ferries on the way

PM: Two ferries on the way

The APT James is about to put to sea in the Canary Islands to cross the Atlantic Ocean and the next time she sees land it would be Tobago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.

Paula holding cement trump card...but will she use it

Paula holding cement trump card...but will she use it

WHEN the Ministry of Trade announced on December 7, 2020, that it was imposing new restrictions on the importation of cement into Trinidad and Tobago effective January 1, 2021, it reignited a legal dispute that has been rumbling through the region since January 2015.

Focus on yachting, says economist

Focus on yachting, says economist

TWO economists are predicting a challenging 2021 for Trinidad and Tobago, as the Covid-19 pandemic is still having a major impact on economic growth globally.

Speaking to Express Business on the economic outlook, Dr Indera Sagewan said she does not anticipate positive growth for this year, even though a vaccine is on the horizon.

Impact of Covid-19 on T&T’s securities markets

Impact of Covid-19 on T&T’s securities markets

LAST year was a particularly challenging year. Most countries continue to grapple with the consequences of Covid-19 which crippled many industries, particularly in travel and tourism. Since the imposition of public health regulations and restrictions on movement (otherwise referred to as ‘lockdown’ measures) to contain the spread of the virus, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) began enhanced monitoring of the impacts of Covid-19 on Trinidad and Tobago’s Equity and Collective Investment Schemes (generally known as mutual funds) markets.

Re-thinking climate ambitions

Re-thinking climate ambitions

AS THE world awaits the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden to confirm the United States’ return to multilateralism, climate change negotiations top the list for this promised re-engagement.