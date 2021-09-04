MORE than three years after it was announced, the Commission of Enquiry (COE) into million-dollar land acquisitions for the Point Fortin highway will begin before year end.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan told the Sunday Express that the Government still intended to proceed with the COE.
Al Rawi, in a telephone interview yesterday, pegged the start-up at November this year.
He said a lot of pre-work has been done by the Commission, but that it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said the Commission’s hearings would take place in Tower D on the Waterfront, where it’s secretariat is located.
The Commission is chaired by Retired Justice Sebastian Ventour. The attorneys to the Commission are Reginald Armour SC, Fyard Hosein SC and attorneys Vanessa Gopaul and Rishi Dass.
The AG said the fee structure was negotiated out of the Office of the Prime Minister.
Al Rawi said the pursuit of the COE was important because it will examine three ways in which taxpayers dollars were used: how money was spent, how it was negotiated to be spent and the money to be spent.
When the Sunday Express pointed out millions of taxpayers dollars were spent on three COE’s in the past ten years—the CLICO/Hindu Credit Union, the 1990 coup enquiry and the Las Alturas Housing Development by the Housing Development Corporation—with little to show for it, Al-Rawi responded that this COE would have different elements.
He said the terms of reference were very specific (See Box).
“This commission is targeted and relevant. It is not wide ranging and it is very important to the taxpayer. What we expect is a full table-top exercise; a full examination,” he said.
“This is the first COE under my watch and the evidence will be harmonised so that we will be able to get faster results,” he said.
He noted that in his portfolio, most of his legislation is on the cusp of full implementation.
And how does he respond to a jaded public?
“Well I too am jaded. But this COE will not be a classic bacchanal. It is accounting to the taxpayer on whether they have received value for money and to seek a reduction in their liability,” he said.
Government announced the COE into the acquisition of lands along the highway route in July 2018.
Speaking later that year, Rowley said Cabinet mandated the Commission to examine the circumstances in which over $500 million was paid to homeowners by the People’s Partnership (PP) administration to acquire land for extension of the highway from San Fernando to Point Fortin.
The COE will :
1. Enquire whether or not the PP ministerial committee fulfilled its mandate; whether there was any breach of duties and whether any criminal, civil proceedings should be initiated.
2. It will also examine the circumstances in which the State acquired or has taken steps to acquire properties that are no longer required and the process by which the State and/or the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) approved acquisitions and compensation.
3. It will also recommend a process to be used in future.
The Government was concerned about the functions of a ministerial oversight committee, chaired by then Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar which presided over the project’s funding, time-delivery and other aspects.
Land concerns
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan had told the Sunday Express that the COE was important as the ministry still had a lot of land to acquire to finish the highway and that the ministry had several lawsuits before it.
He said the outcome of the COE would impact the price of the land the State had to pay for its development agenda.
A technical team at the ministry produced a report which showed that of the $800 million allocated for land acquisition, over $500 million had already been spent with the land acquisition far from complete.
Among the findings:
1. Over 520 properties were acquired and paid for by State and 459 are still to be acquired.
2. That the PP ministerial committee hired private entities, including lawyers, to handle compensation negotiations and some compensation appeared excessive.
3. Some people were paid for land that was no longer needed.
4. Some people received a million-dollar payment and claimed more.
5. Some people in one household were individually compensated for the same property.
6. It was found a person doing the valuation of land, later “unjustifiably” increased the value of land that he had already assessed.
When it was announced, in his capacity as former communications minister, Stuart Young had questioned the spending: “How over half a billion dollars, $500 million, could have been spent…in the acquisition of land and they are not even near to being nearly completed with the amount of land that needs to be acquired?
“After the expenditure of over half a billion dollars there is just under $300 million left to be expended. When the Ministry of Works and NIDCO did an analysis they found that with the re-routing of the highway, lands that were acquired and paid for in some instances, lands that was not yet and paid for in other instances, fell to the wayside and then there was also land to be acquired…had to potential to exceed the $300 million left.
“For example, we found that where there were valuations of land for certain lower amounts a valuation was then done for much higher amounts, and when it came to the acquisition of the land yet again there was an even further increase for the value being paid for those parcels of land.
“We then found some persons were paid significant sums of money, tens of millions of dollars, for the acquisition of lands that was no longer necessary and they now made claims against the State for a further what we deem to be ‘overvaluation’ of the land,” he had told the post-Cabinet briefing.
In response, the United National Congress (UNC) had described it as a farce and a cheap political stunt.
“This Commission of Enquiry set up by the PNM is a farce. If the report which was mentioned by Minister Stuart Young is as damning as he would like people to believe, why not take the matter to the authorities? It is unfortunate that this Keith Rowley administration continues to put politics and cheap political stunts before people and would spend millions to put on this show, when there are serious issues that are affecting people that need to be addressed,” former public relations officer Anita Haynes had said.