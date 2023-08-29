Police back-up for utility workers

Marvin Gonzales

DELIVERED: Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, second from right, cuts the ribbon to reopen the newly-refurbished TTPost Delivery Office in Diego Martin yesterday. Also in photo, from left, are managing director of TTPost (Ag) George Alexis; Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga; Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost) chairman Michael Seales, and chairman of the Diego Martin Borough Corporation Sigler Jack. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

CRIMINALS have been hampering the delivery of utility services on a daily basis in this country, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has said.

To address this issue, Gonzales stated that discussions are now scheduled with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds regarding obtaining police reinforcement for utility workers in some areas.

Gonzales identified Laventille, East Port of Spain, and Cocorite as among the areas where crime has been a challenge for utility workers.

Gonzales said that while the utilities have been deploying estate police when possible, there have been instances where the situation has escalated to the point where greater reinforcement is needed in certain areas.

“In Carenage we are challenged to supply a reliable water supply because some of the operators in the Water and Sewerage Authority are afraid to venture into some of these communities to turn on the booster stations or to turn on the valves because of the escalating gang activities we have there,” Gonzales said.

He is working on getting the Carenage police to act as reinforcement.

Gonzales made these comments at its official ribbon-cutting and plaque unveiling ceremony for the upgrade the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost) Delivery Office on Diego Martin Main Road, Diego Martin.

The upgrade is said to have cost approximately $1.7 million and is expected to benefit as many as 55,000 people, Gonzales said.

Among those present were facilitator George Nicholas Martin, Apostle Dr Vernon Duncan of Divine Destiny Worship Centre, TTPost chairman Michael Seales, and minister in the Office of the Prime Minister-Communications Symon De Nobriga.

About 21 employees were also present at the event.

On the newly upgraded facility, acting managing director George Alexis said: “They are keen on finding a way to resolve some of the issues. We are working on finding new ways to work with Customs to deliver the packages on time. People are sorting and preparing the mail (as we speak). More and more, it will be done, in keeping with technological standards. We are looking at getting the best out of the resources.”

Seales added: “We are looking at getting it (mail) out. I can’t commit to exactly when (complete overhaul). But we want to ensure we are moving towards international standards. We want to bring TTPost on par with other public utilities. We want to show what we can do. No longer will we be seen as a small utility player.”

He said they were examining automatic sorting and processing options. They were looking at delivering standard-sized packages that mirror courier services globally.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Eco Wash wins NEDCO green award

Eco Wash wins NEDCO green award

THEY say that adversity is the mother of invention.

And for Dareem Jeffrey, those words hold true.

As a youth growing up in the village of Moruga, Jeffrey knew first hand the difficulties of getting a regular supply of water.

How T&T’s International Investment Position is affected

How T&T’s International Investment Position is affected

THE International Investment Position (IIP) is an economy’s financial statement that shows, at a point in time, the value and composition of external financial assets of residents that are claims on non-residents and the liabilities of residents owed to non-residents.

How PayPal is using AI to combat fraud

How PayPal is using AI to combat fraud

ARTIFICIAL intelligence has been the buzzword of 2023 ever since ChatGPT made its public debut earlier this year, with businesses, schools, universities and even non-profits looking for ways to integrate AI in their operations.

John Kim, chief product officer for PayPal, spoke with The Associated Press about how the company is using the early proliferation of artificial intelligence technologies in its business, as well as PayPal’s future in payments when there’s so much competition.

Business and society—The path forward

Business and society—The path forward

I am Angie Jairam and I have been president of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce (FCOC) for the past 16 months. FCOC is affiliated with the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers.

I have always admired persons who operated their business enterprises, be it a shop, a small grocery, a bakery, or even a fleet of trucks.

Making CBDCs interoperable, for everyone everywhere

Making CBDCs interoperable, for everyone everywhere

APPROXIMATELY 90 per cent of central banks around the world are exploring Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)—a new digital form of central bank money that has the potential to provide central banks the possibility to offer consumers and merchants access to central bank money much the same way cash does today but in an entirely digital experience.

Police back-up for utility workers

Police back-up for utility workers

CRIMINALS have been hampering the delivery of utility services on a daily basis in this country, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has said.

To address this issue, Gonzales stated that discussions are now scheduled with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds regarding obtaining police reinforcement for utility workers in some areas.