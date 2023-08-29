Police back-up for utility workers

CRIMINALS have been hampering the delivery of utility services on a daily basis in this country, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has said.
To address this issue, Gonzales stated that discussions are now scheduled with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds regarding obtaining police reinforcement for utility workers in some areas.
Gonzales identified Laventille, East Port of Spain, and Cocorite as among the areas where crime has been a challenge for utility workers.
Gonzales said that while the utilities have been deploying estate police when possible, there have been instances where the situation has escalated to the point where greater reinforcement is needed in certain areas.
“In Carenage we are challenged to supply a reliable water supply because some of the operators in the Water and Sewerage Authority are afraid to venture into some of these communities to turn on the booster stations or to turn on the valves because of the escalating gang activities we have there,” Gonzales said.
He is working on getting the Carenage police to act as reinforcement.
Gonzales made these comments at its official ribbon-cutting and plaque unveiling ceremony for the upgrade the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost) Delivery Office on Diego Martin Main Road, Diego Martin.
The upgrade is said to have cost approximately $1.7 million and is expected to benefit as many as 55,000 people, Gonzales said.
Among those present were facilitator George Nicholas Martin, Apostle Dr Vernon Duncan of Divine Destiny Worship Centre, TTPost chairman Michael Seales, and minister in the Office of the Prime Minister-Communications Symon De Nobriga.
About 21 employees were also present at the event.
On the newly upgraded facility, acting managing director George Alexis said: “They are keen on finding a way to resolve some of the issues. We are working on finding new ways to work with Customs to deliver the packages on time. People are sorting and preparing the mail (as we speak). More and more, it will be done, in keeping with technological standards. We are looking at getting the best out of the resources.”
Seales added: “We are looking at getting it (mail) out. I can’t commit to exactly when (complete overhaul). But we want to ensure we are moving towards international standards. We want to bring TTPost on par with other public utilities. We want to show what we can do. No longer will we be seen as a small utility player.”
He said they were examining automatic sorting and processing options. They were looking at delivering standard-sized packages that mirror courier services globally.