Scrap metal inspectors will only be recruited following the full proclamation of the Scrap Metal Act in April, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The ministry in a news release yesterday reaffirmed that the scrap metal industry is reopened.

It said dealers are advised that the inspection of sites and the overseeing of loading of containers for export will at this time be conducted by an Authorised Officer ie a constable of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

The ministry noted that the TTPS is ready to perform its functions under this Act and dealers are asked to visit the ministry’s website for more information on their requirements under the new Act.

In a news release on Friday, the Trade Ministry said that the export ban on scrap metal has been lifted and that dealers can resume the exportation of scrap metal except for copper, upon application for and receipt of an export licence.

It said that six applications for export licences had been received and were being processed.

Export licence

An exporter of scrap metal must obtain an export licence from the Minister of Trade and Industry under the Trade Ordinance 1958.

In August last year, Attorney General Reginald Armour announced the ban on all operations in the scrap metal industry amid rampant criminal activities, resulting in some instances of death.

The ban was expected to be six months long. It was expected to arrest the issue until the government was able to work out the legislative framework to regulate the industry.

The ban was lifted on December 31, with all operations except the trade of copper being allowed. The bill was then passed in the house and the senate, but it is still waiting to be fully proclaimed by the president.

