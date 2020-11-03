Police reach out to CLICO policyholders

MORE than 11 years after the collapse of CLICO, the police service has reached out to the insurance company to provide assistance in respect of the ongoing criminal investigation into the company.
The Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB) approached CLICO in September, indicating that it wished to contact a sample of policyholders in order to gather information for the investigation, according to an October 1 letter written by the insurance company’s executive chair, Claire Gomez-Miller and addressed to selected policyholders.
In the letter, Gomez-Miller indicated that she was seeking the policyholders consent to forward their name and contact information only to the police service as “CLICO is required by law to protect the confidentiality of its customers’ personal information from any unauthorised disclosure.”
The policyholders were requested to indicate their willingness to participate in the investigation by completing a consent and authorisation form. The policyholder’s information, along with the signed forms would then be sent to the head of the ACIB.
In an attempt to allay the concerns of the policyholders, the letter included a sample of the proposed questions to the policyholders:
• What type of policy did you have with CLICO?
• What was the rate of return promised on your investment?
• Did you compare that rate of return with those offered by other companies?
• Why did you purchase from/invest in CLICO products?
• Was your decision based on any sale materials from CLICO directly or from one of its agents?
• How safe did you think your investment in or policies with CLICO were?• Were your surprised by the collapse of CLICO?
• How worried were you about your personal financial situation when you heard about the collapse.
Policyholders were told in the letter that they were at liberty to seek independent legal advice on the contents of the letter and any responses they might wish to make regarding the questions.
The intensification of the police probe into CLICO is part of mandate that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith handed down in July for the police service to close all high profile white collar criminal matters.
At a news conference in July Griffith said:“This country cannot spend hundreds of millions on investigations into CLICO, LifeSport and EMBD and nothing comes about. We need to ensure closure, one way or the other. We need to bring them to a close.”
Before its in the first quarter of collapse, CLICO was the largest insurance company in T&T, owning significant stakes in Republic Bank and Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd, among others.
CLICO was deemed to be the cash cown of the CL Financial (CLF), whose operations spanned insurance, other financial services, real estate development, manufacturing, agriculture and forestry, retail and distribution, energy, media and communications.