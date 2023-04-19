Charles Pashley

T&T Chamber president: Charles Pashley

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Charles Pashley said political differences must be put aside in the interest of addressing the crime problem.

Pashley made the call as he addressed the Regional Symposium: Violence as a Public Health Issue—The Caricom Challenge at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain on Tuesday.

He noted that crime has not only been negatively impacting the business community but every sector of society, and so people must come together to find a solution.

“Every political party in this country and in the rest of the region, at one point in time or another, was part of the government,” said Pashley.

“The business community has been here before independence and... therefore it is all of our collective responsibility and our collective duty to solve this problem.

“If it means sitting down with people that you don’t have the same political interests to get to the solution, then that is what we must do. We must fix this. The future of the nation is key.”

Pashley reaffirmed the business community’s commitment to working with the Government to address the crime situation.

“We are ready to meet any time to support the Government in any strategies that will save our society,” he said.

Pashley also called for a closer relationship between police and the business community, as he noted the results of a poll where 42 per cent of the T&T Chamber’s members said they felt as though business crime was not important to the police.

“We have to work towards developing a closer relationship between business and the protective services,” he said.

“We do need to work with the communities to drive better relationships with the ­police.”

