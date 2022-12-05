The Port of Port of Spain (PPoS) said yesterday that it is the only seaport in Trinidad and Tobago with a fully operational fixed-container scanner.
PPOS issued the news release following an article in the Express last week in which the Customs and Excise Comptroller, Vidyah Marcial, referred to the absence of scanner at ports in the country.
Asked how many containers are scanned, Marcial replied: “We now have operational the fixed scanner only at the Port of Port of Spain and from January to August we scanned 3,998 containers out of 23,000 containers.”
In a news release yesterday, PPoS said that its fixed scanner is a $25 million Nuctech Linear Accelerator X-ray Scanner and Detection System. It was acquired via grant funding from the People’s Republic of China and commissioned on September 12, 2014, said the Port.
It added that the scanner is owned and maintained by PPOS, to facilitate inspection of containerised cargo by the Customs & Excise Division.
In accordance with the laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Customs and Excise Division is the stipulated entity to conduct inspections of commercial cargo and personal goods passing through any seaport.
Containers that are delivered directly to their consignees’ premises typically require an on-site inspection by a Customs and Excise official. The PPoS is not responsible for inspecting containers or cargo coming into its facilities, said the news release.
It added that the PPoS continues to fulfil its mandate to provide support for the Customs & Excise Division through the maintenance and upkeep of the fixed scanner facility and the provision of a leased space for the Division to conduct its inspections/operations.